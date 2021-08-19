'The ConCourt doesn't have the power to postpone elections' - Freedom Under Law





NPO Freedom Under law is against the postponement of the elections

The organisation says postponing the elections would be in contravention of the constitution and democracy

The Constitutional Court will on Friday hear arguments from political parties both in favour and against the postponement of the elections

Voting station presiding officer supervising voters as they arrive at a voting station to vote in the by-elections in Ward 30, at Rantailane Secondary School in Ga-Rankuwa on 19 May, 2021. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/EWN.

27 October 2021 is the date proclaimed by government for the local government elections.

On Friday, the Constitutional Court will hear arguments from political parties in favour and against the postponement of the elections.

Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke led an independent panel that recommended the postponement of municipal polls to no later than February 2022.

Nicole Fritz of Freedom Under Law says the local government elections should not be postponed for the sake of a legitimate democratic South Africa.

There are very clear, constitutionally prescribed time limits for the holding of regular elections. Nicole Fritz - Executive Officer of Freedom Under Law

RELATED: DA heads to the ConCourt to oppose postponement of local government elections

Our constitution sits atop this principle of regular elections. They're important processes by which we hold our elected representatives to account. To disrupt those timelines, is essentially to disrupt the heartbeat of our democracy. Nicole Fritz - Executive Officer of Freedom Under Law

Not even the constitutional court has the power to say that the constitution holds any differently than it does, which is that municipal councils run for a five year period, plus ninety days. Nicole Fritz - Executive Officer of Freedom Under Law

RELATED: 'ANC – driven by perceptions of Ramaphosa – may do better in local elections'

They cannot be interrupted. If they are interrupted, if they are to be postponed, then a constitutional amendment must be sought. Nicole Fritz - Executive Officer of Freedom Under Law

The constitutional court, as powerful as it is, simply does not have the power to amend the constitution. There are particular procedures prescribed for the amendment of the constitution and they must be sought. Nicole Fritz - Executive Officer of Freedom Under Law

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.