'The ConCourt doesn't have the power to postpone elections' - Freedom Under Law
- NPO Freedom Under law is against the postponement of the elections
- The organisation says postponing the elections would be in contravention of the constitution and democracy
- The Constitutional Court will on Friday hear arguments from political parties both in favour and against the postponement of the elections
27 October 2021 is the date proclaimed by government for the local government elections.
On Friday, the Constitutional Court will hear arguments from political parties in favour and against the postponement of the elections.
Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke led an independent panel that recommended the postponement of municipal polls to no later than February 2022.
Nicole Fritz of Freedom Under Law says the local government elections should not be postponed for the sake of a legitimate democratic South Africa.
There are very clear, constitutionally prescribed time limits for the holding of regular elections.Nicole Fritz - Executive Officer of Freedom Under Law
RELATED: DA heads to the ConCourt to oppose postponement of local government elections
Our constitution sits atop this principle of regular elections. They're important processes by which we hold our elected representatives to account. To disrupt those timelines, is essentially to disrupt the heartbeat of our democracy.Nicole Fritz - Executive Officer of Freedom Under Law
Not even the constitutional court has the power to say that the constitution holds any differently than it does, which is that municipal councils run for a five year period, plus ninety days.Nicole Fritz - Executive Officer of Freedom Under Law
RELATED: 'ANC – driven by perceptions of Ramaphosa – may do better in local elections'
They cannot be interrupted. If they are interrupted, if they are to be postponed, then a constitutional amendment must be sought.Nicole Fritz - Executive Officer of Freedom Under Law
The constitutional court, as powerful as it is, simply does not have the power to amend the constitution. There are particular procedures prescribed for the amendment of the constitution and they must be sought.Nicole Fritz - Executive Officer of Freedom Under Law
