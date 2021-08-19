Load shedding possible 6 -9 pm 'but we might be able to scrape through' - Eskom





Eskom has warned that it might may be forced to implement load shedding at short notice particularly between 6 pm and 9 pm "should further generating losses occur".

The power utility reported the loss of four generating units since Thursday morning, including Medupi.

Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

It does look like we may just be able to scrape through if we do not have another breakdown during the next two to three hours. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

Mantshantsha acknowledges that the power grid is more vulnerable after the explosion at Medupi power station two weeks ago.

The explosion and the loss of that 700 megawatts does not at all help... However we have been doing everything that can be done to prevent any load shedding Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

For more detail, listen to the audio clip below: