Holomisa on Mapisa-Nqakula corruption claims: 'ANC rewards wrongdoing'
- Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has been elected as the Speaker of Parliament despite a cloud hanging over her head
- The ex-defence minister is the subject of a pending corruption investigation by Parliament's Joint Standing Committee on Defence
- It's alleged that she received over R5 million in gifts and cash from a SANDF contractor - allegations brought to light by UDM leader Bantu Holomisa
- Holomisa says he's not surprised by Mapisa-Nqakula's appointment in spite of the ongoing probe
United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa says the election of ex-defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as National Assembly Speaker shows how little regard the ANC has for the country.
Mapisa-Nqakula was elected with 199 supporting votes out of the 298 that were cast, including 17 spoiled ballots, in Parliament on Thursday afternoon.
The newly-elected National Assembly Speaker is being investigated for alleged corruption during her tenure as Minister of Defence.
It's alleged that Mapisa-Nqakula scored more than R5 million in gifts and cash from an SANDF supplier.
Holomisa says the ANC has a track record of rewarding wrongdoers with new positions instead of holding them accountable.
Holomisa first exposed the allegations against Mapisa-Nqakula to Parliament's Joint Standing Committee on Defence earlier this year.
He says a report is expected to be given to members of the committee with findings and recommendations by the end of August.
The UDM leader says he has lost faith in President Cyril Ramaphosa because he would rather protect the interests of ANC than the interests of country.
EXCLUSIVE | Jets, hotels and wigs: MPs investigate graft allegations against Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula——Use of lexicon language to extort a service provider by Madam Speaker to be , such as , #Wigs, #Dlozilam, #Imithi, etc,etc. https://t.co/SgRJrAc2fC— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) August 19, 2021
It's the choice of the ruling party, that's the party that was voted to run South Africa.Bantu Holomisa, UDM leader
It would appear that the government has not taken those allegations seriously, but we are not surprised because the perpetrators of wrongdoing in the ANC are rewarded instead of being punished.Bantu Holomisa, UDM leader
One is not surprised that they opted to deploy Nosiviwe to be the Speaker but it looks as though this time around it's going to be a tough exercise because there are threats of legal action already.Bantu Holomisa, UDM leader
