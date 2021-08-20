Car dealerships flouting new right-to-repair rules for maintenance plans - R2RSA
- Lobby group Right to Repair South Africa (R2RSA) has raised alarm bells over non-compliance with Competition Commission guidelines that came into effect from 1 July
- The organisation claims that many motor dealerships in the Western Cape are not abiding by the new rules on maintenance plan options
- R2RSA has threatened to report errant car dealers to the Competition Commission
Lobby group Right to Repair South Africa (R2RSA) says it's concerned by the lack of compliance with new industry regulations on vehicle service plans.
Guidelines implemented on 1 July 2021 give vehicle owners the right to repair or service their cars at any service provider of their choice.
Under the guidelines, a warranty cannot be voided if a car owner chooses to have their vehicle maintained or repaired at an independent autoshop.
The rules also stipulate that vehicle manufacturers can't force car buyers to buy maintenance and service plans with the sale of the vehicle.
However, it appears that many dealers and manufacturers are not abiding by the rule.
RELATED: Vehicle owners can now service or fix cars anywhere and not void warranty
R2RSA went undercover and visited eight motor dealerships in the Western Cape and found that only one complied with the guidelines.
At another dealership, staff claimed that they could only unbundle service plans from the price of a new vehicle from February 2022.
RELATED: Dealerships must pay for cars damaged or stolen in their care, it's the law
R2RSA CEO Kate Elliot says although the guidelines only came into effect last month, industry players have had since 2017 to prepare for the changes.
Elliot says the organisation plans to meet with manufacturers and dealers to warn them against flouting the guidelines.
Vehicle owners are also encouraged to report non-compliance to the Competition Commission, the Motor Industry Ombudsman of South Africa or R2RSA.
R2RSA has spent several years advocating for the freedom of repair choice for vehicle owners in the country.
As far as we're concerned, it's time to comply.Kate Elliot, CEO - Right to Repair SA
This has been a business model for the manufacturers and the dealers for a very long time. People are always reluctant to change how they do their business if it's working for them.Kate Elliot, CEO - Right to Repair SA
We have been engaging with the representative of all of the manufacturers... The next step is to discuss with them individually and to potentially place complaints with the Competition Commission.Kate Elliot, CEO - Right to Repair SA
We wanted to be proactive to find out what's really happening on the ground. It's quite difficult to get answers directly out of the manufacturers and the dealers as to what they're doing to implement the guidelines.Kate Elliot, CEO - Right to Repair SA
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_108817139_successful-car-dealer-giving-a-key-to-new-owner-with-contract-contract-agreement-for-buy-a-car-or-ca.html
