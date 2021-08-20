Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula is wholly unsuitable as Speaker of Parliament - DA
-
The ANC “bulldozed” the appointment of Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula as speaker of parliament, using its superior numbers, says Gwarube
-
The Speaker is “incredibly powerful” and under special circumstances would become the President
RELATED: Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula elected as new Speaker of National Assembly
Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula is the country's new Speaker of Parliament, despite objections from the opposition and a boycott of Thursday’s vote by the EFF.
The former - and many would argue, failed - Minister of Defence secured 199 votes in the secret ballot.
The ANC made a rash decision when choosing her, as she faces serious corruption allegations, the UDM’s Bantu Holomisa said.
“The new Speaker is heading up the very institution which she for years tried to undermine and where serious allegations of misconduct have been levelled against her,” a DA statement read.
“Her election is therefore not ‘democracy at work’ but rather another example of how the ANC’s policy of cadre deployment will ruin yet another democratic institution.”
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Democratic Alliance spokesperson and MP Siviwe Gwarube about the party’s concerns at the elections of Nqakula to the position of Speaker of Parliament (scroll up to listen).
The ANC often bulldozes their decisions using their majority in Parliament… They have the numbers… The work of the opposition now is to ensure that we are hawkish… wholly unsuitable for this job… She will not be a clear custodian of executive accountability…Siviwe Gwarube, spokesperson - Democratic Alliance
The Speaker… under difficult circumstances would be the President of the country! It’s an incredibly powerful position… If that person is partisan… Say what you will about Thandi Modise, at least she was incredibly fair…Siviwe Gwarube, spokesperson - Democratic Alliance
The intention behind the secret ballot… is to get people to vote in accordance with what you believe is the right decision, and not worry about your party’s line…Siviwe Gwarube, spokesperson - Democratic Alliance
