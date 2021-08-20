3 women-driven series to binge this weekend





1. A Black Lady Sketch Show

The show consists of comedic sketches performed by the main cast of black women comedians that comprise producer and creator Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, and Gabrielle Dennis

2. Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (on Netflix)

Based on a true story, an African American washerwoman rises from poverty to build a beauty empire and become the first female self-made millionaire. Starring Octavia Spencer, Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo

3. Flight Attendant (on Showmax)

American comedy-drama streaming television series based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian. Kaley Cuoco stars in the title role and premiered on HBO Max on November 26, 2020.