Winde urges over-18s to register beforehand on EVDS to help speed up vax process
- Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has urged the 18 to 34 vaccination cohort to first register before going to a vaccine site to help save time
- Although the over-18 group will be allowed to walk in for vaccinations and register onsite, Winde says it will speed up the process if they register on the EVDS beforehand
- The premier joined CapeTalk for his weekly update on the provincial vaccine rollout and Covid-19 third wave response
South Africans between the ages of 18 and 34 can arrive at a vaccination site to register and vaccinate against Covid-19 as of today.
While Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has welcomed the news, he's urged the age cohort to try and register on the EVDS before arriving to get vaccinated.
Over-18s do not have to wait for the appointment SMS and can register onsite.
However, Winde says it will help vaccination sites remain efficient if people register their details on the EVDS before arrival.
The premier says doing so will help save time at vaccine centres and will provide data about which areas require more vaccines to be distributed.
Winde has also pleaded with young people to encourage their parents, grandparents, or any older relatives to get vaccinated with them.
I would definitely prefer for people to register first and then go [to the site], it helps with our management but of course, you can walk in, and if you do walk in I'd very much like you to take one of those extra over-50s with you.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
It definitely does speed up the process if you are already on the system, rather than us logging you onto the system... It also helps us with the distribution of the vaccine.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
It definitely helps if you're a registered person and younger generations should be able to do that with absolute ease.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
