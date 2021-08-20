73% of South Africans want jabs, but only 55% of 18 to 24-year-olds - Survey





Lester also peaks to Melusi Dhlamini medical officer in obstetrics and gynaecology at Marie Stopes South Africa who says they younger cohort are not getting a targeted message and this needs to shift.

A research survey by the Centre of Social Change shows 73% of adults in South Africa are willing to have the vaccine

One of the biggest factors is people accessing vaccines and the need to bring the vaccines into communities, says Prof Runciman

Image: © gcalin /123rf.com

Director of the Centre of Social Change at UJ, Professor Carin Runciman speaks to Refilwe Moloto about research into vaccine hesitancy and why there is concern about the over-18 group, which is now allowed to get their covid jab.

Our research shows that the vast majority of adults, over 73%, have indicated they are willing to take the vaccine. Prof Carin Runciman, Centre for Social Change - University of Johannesburg

But only 55% of those between 18 and 24 say they are willing to be vaccinated. Most concerns are related to side effects and efficacy of the vaccinations.

We are slightly concerned that younger people may be less accepting of taking a vaccine - so the age cohort that has just opened up has much lower levels of acceptance than the average population, at about 55%. Prof Carin Runciman, Centre for Social Change - University of Johannesburg

She notes that the issue of access to vaccines is very important.

What our survey has also revealed is that if you have a car you are much more likely to have been vaccinated. Prof Carin Runciman, Centre for Social Change - University of Johannesburg

There is this gap we are seeing between the willingness to vaccinate and the actual uptake of the vaccine. Prof Carin Runciman, Centre for Social Change - University of Johannesburg

This puts critical questions on how we get the vaccines to the people rather than getting the people to where the vaccines are. Prof Carin Runciman, Centre for Social Change - University of Johannesburg

Limpopo is demonstrating a good example of this using mobile clinics and community health workers to get the vaccines into communities, she says.

Communication is key

We need clear communication about where the vaccines are, how to register. We know there are problems with the EVDS but to some extent, we have to use it. Prof Carin Runciman, Centre for Social Change - University of Johannesburg

She encourages local problem-solving such as seen in Limpopo that is appropriate to specific communities' needs.

This highlights again this not being just about government, but also being about civil society...and people playing an active role in this. Prof Carin Runciman, Centre for Social Change - University of Johannesburg

In some areas, the rollout is still too top-down and not getting civil society involved enough. Prof Carin Runciman, Centre for Social Change - University of Johannesburg

Addressing vaccine hesitancy

Our research has found hesitancy is not to do with religious beliefs - that is a very small proportion of people that say that about 2%. Prof Carin Runciman, Centre for Social Change - University of Johannesburg

But most people are concerned about side effects and the efficacy of the vaccine which Runciman considers to be rational concerns.