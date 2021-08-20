Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much

20 August 2021 11:43 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby
Football
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review
professional sports
Nqobile Ndlovu
business of sport

Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher.

  • Most footballers in South Africa do not earn much

  • Rugby players earn excellent salaries – the lowest-paid ones earn between R240 000 and R2 million per year

  • The top-earning Springboks such as Siya Kolisi and Makazole Mapimpi have breath-taking earnings, and they’re becoming superstars around the world

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi holds the Webb Ellis trophy during the team's victory tour in Cape Town, on 11 November 2019. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN.

Fewer than 2% of professional footballers around the world earn more than $720 000 per year, according to a FIFPRO Global Employment Report.

Of those earning a salary:

  • 74% earned less than $4000 per month

  • 21% earned less than $3000 per month

  • 45% earned less than $1000 per month

In other words, professional footballers do not, on average, earn anything remotely approaching what the likes of Lionel Messi earn, the most-well-paid of them all.

Messi earns about R1.7 million per day.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher (scroll up to listen).

Ndlovu spoke about the earnings of South African professional sportspeople.

In a nutshell; rugby - in this country - is where the money's at.

Makazole Mapimpi after the Springboks won the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Picture: Makazole16/EWN

You have to look at how much money Messi brings into the club… Messi only makes a fraction… Nike earned over R100 million in the first week [of selling Messi shirts] …

Nqobile Ndlovu, sports business researcher

Most footballers don’t earn that much… In South Africa… there was a player earning R5000… Only the top 5% earn big money…

Nqobile Ndlovu, sports business researcher

Rugby in South Africa has a lot more structure compared to football. Players have minimum wages… The lowest earning players earn R240 000 per year all the way to R2 million per year. There are 30 players who earn a minimum of R35 000 per month on top of their central contracts…

Nqobile Ndlovu, sports business researcher

In rugby [in South Africa] … the salaries are higher than football… Makazole Mapimpi was offered R9 million to play in Japan. He decided to stay because the cash injection at the Sharks has helped…

Nqobile Ndlovu, sports business researcher

They [Springboks] are all over TV. You’ve got Americans shouting out their names. These guys have become global superstars…

Nqobile Ndlovu, sports business researcher

There’s a staggering gap [between men and women’ pay] … It is starting to improve… But the picture is far, far worse in women’s football…

Nqobile Ndlovu, sports business researcher

… 75% of footballers retire broke…

Nqobile Ndlovu, sports business researcher



