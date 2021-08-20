Plett Rage organisers announce 'no vax, no entry rule'
- Organisers say they are following best practices implemented at similar events globally
- Given low vaccine turnout currently in SA they have decided to enforce vaccination compliance for those attending Plett Rage
Some may have been surprised to hear the famous end of matric Plett Rage event will be taking place this year.
This after last years' Covid-19 outbreak leading to over 1000 people contracting Covid was traced to the KwaZulu-Natal rage event. That lead to cancelling of the Pett version in 2020.
Organisers say they plan to keep numbers attending lower this year by dividing the event into two long weekends and will have a strict.no vax, no entry' policy - but there have been concerns expressed by many parents.
Plett Rage organiser Ronen Klugman says the event has taken guidance from best practice being implemented at similar events globally.
What we realised is that a negative test was not going to be good enough given the low vaccine turnout so far, so we thought we would be proactive and control our environment as best as possible.Ronen Klugman, Organiser - Plett Rage
We have laid down the law so to speak and have asked all our consumers that if they want to come to attend this event, we will be in accordance with the regulations of the country in terms of numbers.Ronen Klugman, Organiser - Plett Rage
We decided to go a step further and not just ask people to arrive with a negative PCR test, and then test them every day as they enter event spaces, but to ask them to get vaccinated.Ronen Klugman, Organiser - Plett Rage
He hopes this is a way to unlock the events industry.
We want to make a stand for the events industry.Ronen Klugman, Organiser - Plett Rage
But what about staff members that do not want to be vaccinated, asks Mandy?
We are encouraging suppliers to send staff who are vaccinated to work at the event space. And a lot of suppliers are keen for that.Ronen Klugman, Organiser - Plett Rage
The vaccine is the only thing that is going to unlock our lives again...and allow us to go back to earning a living and do what we love so much.Ronen Klugman, Organiser - Plett Rage
Staff that does not want to be vaccinated will be tested regularly and kept away from those attending he explains.
He acknowledges that they will not be able to control what occurs on the periphery of the event.
Many surrounding venues will also allow for testing and those will have colour armbands to try and create this bubble around the event.Ronen Klugman, Organiser - Plett Rage
