IEC lawyers grilled about going to ConCourt instead of Parly to delay elections





Lawyers for the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) are facing tough questions about why the commission chose to approach the ConCourt in its bid to postpone municipal elections

Former IEC deputy chairperson Terry Tselane says the Electoral Commission should have approached Parliament before heading to the ConCourt

As it stands, 27 October 2021 has been set down as the date for the local government elections

FILE: A ballot box where voters place their ballots once they've cast their votes at Rantailane Secondary School in Ga-Rankuwa. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has been making its arguments in the Constitutional Court for the postponement of the local government elections scheduled to be held on 27 October.

Advocate Wim Trengove representing the IEC faced tough questions from Justice Leona Theron and other ConCourt judges, reports Eyewitness News journalist Babalo Ndenze.

Trengove told the apex court that the IEC is not seeking a constitutional amendment for the elections to be postponed.

Justice Theron then asked Trengove why the IEC did not approach Parliament to pass legislation to suspend the elections, instead of approaching the ConCourt.

According to Trengove, the Electoral Commission does not believe that legislative reform is the solution which is why it opted to approach the apex court.

Meanwhile, former IEC deputy chairperson Terry Tselane agrees that the IEC should be following processes via Parliament.

Tselane argues that the ConCourt is not the right avenue for the postponement.

Based on law, processes followed and IEC submission, I don’t think the Constitutional Court will be persuaded to postpone the election. The implication of this is that the Municipal elections in RSA will take place on the 27th October 2021 as determined by the Minister. — Terry Tselane (@terrytselane) August 13, 2021

The arguments that were presented today as well as the responses from the justices vindicated the point that I had raised that it would have been prudent for the Electoral Commission to approach Parliament before actually going to the ConCourt. Terry Tselane, Executive Chairperson - Institute of Election Management Services in Africa

The role of the Constitutional Court is to interpret the law and application thereof and not really to make an amendment. Terry Tselane, Executive Chairperson - Institute of Election Management Services in Africa