We can have a better Christmas and an even better 2022 – Health Minister
-
New recorded cases of Covid-19 are up 18.2% on last week, but hospitalisations have fallen by 5%
-
Vaccinations are now open to young adults, and about 184 000 of them registered for vaccination within hours of being able to
-
Health Minister Joe Phaahla urges people to vaccinate, saying 2022 could be a much better year
New Covid-19 cases rose by 18.2% in the last week, said Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Friday.
Hospital admissions, however, are down by 5%, he said.
Large numbers of infections in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal are the major contributors to the resurgence of cases, but the Eastern Cape and the Northern Cape are also registering spikes.
The government opened up vaccination to all adults on Friday.
More than 184 000 people between the ages of 18 and 34 have already registered on the Electronic Vaccine Data System.
Phaahla is urging people to get their jab as soon as possible.
"We can have a better Christmas and an even better 2022,” he said.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque (scroll up to listen).
They’re hoping this group will take their parents to vaccine sites…Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
They're going to pilot a programme in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, and Kwazulu-Natal where you can hop on a bus…. Taking the vaccines to the people…Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
We are still in the third wave… Hospitalisations have declined by 5%...Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
