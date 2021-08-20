Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
We can have a better Christmas and an even better 2022 – Health Minister

20 August 2021 12:56 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Health
Mandy Wiener
Eyewitness News
Health Minister
Joe Phaahla
Mia Lindeque
midday report
Covid-19 vaccination
vaccine rollout
Covid-19 third wave

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.

  • New recorded cases of Covid-19 are up 18.2% on last week, but hospitalisations have fallen by 5%

  • Vaccinations are now open to young adults, and about 184 000 of them registered for vaccination within hours of being able to

  • Health Minister Joe Phaahla urges people to vaccinate, saying 2022 could be a much better year

Christmas 2020. © vasmamart/123rf.com

Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.

New Covid-19 cases rose by 18.2% in the last week, said Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Friday.

Hospital admissions, however, are down by 5%, he said.

Large numbers of infections in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal are the major contributors to the resurgence of cases, but the Eastern Cape and the Northern Cape are also registering spikes.

The government opened up vaccination to all adults on Friday.

More than 184 000 people between the ages of 18 and 34 have already registered on the Electronic Vaccine Data System.

Phaahla is urging people to get their jab as soon as possible.

"We can have a better Christmas and an even better 2022,” he said.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque (scroll up to listen).

They’re hoping this group will take their parents to vaccine sites…

Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News

They're going to pilot a programme in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, and Kwazulu-Natal where you can hop on a bus…. Taking the vaccines to the people…

Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News

We are still in the third wave… Hospitalisations have declined by 5%...

Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News



More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

'Ethical to set vaccination as requirement for entry into public shared spaces'

19 August 2021 3:45 PM

John Maytham interviews Prof Keymanthri Moodley of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at the University of Stellenbosch.

Read More arrow_forward

Nobody has died in South Africa from Covid-19 vaccination – health regulator

19 August 2021 2:22 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Aisha Abdool Karim, a journalist at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.

Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 vaccinations now open to everyone over 18

19 August 2021 1:38 PM

The government has announced it is opening up Covid-19 vaccinations to everyone who wants one.

Read More arrow_forward

Moderna to start trials of new HIV vaccine using Covid-19 mRNA tech

18 August 2021 12:44 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Abdool Karim, Director of the Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in SA.

Read More arrow_forward

New Zealand locks down entire country – because one man has Covid

18 August 2021 10:09 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Read More arrow_forward

We mistrust the government, so we’re vaccine hesitant – Dr Bridget Farham

17 August 2021 3:56 PM

John Maytham interviews Dr Bridget Farham, Editor of the South African Medical Journal.

Read More arrow_forward

'It’s shameful that Covid-19 vaccines produced in Africa are exported to Europe'

17 August 2021 12:25 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Barry Schoub, Director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

Read More arrow_forward

GrandWest Casino opens as Covid-19 vaccination site

16 August 2021 3:43 PM

Mike Wills interviews Mervyn Naidoo, General Manager at GrandWest.

Read More arrow_forward

VACCINE WRAP | South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout picks up steam

12 August 2021 11:24 AM

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

Read More arrow_forward

Overberg leads the rest of South Africa in rolling out Covid-19 vaccines

12 August 2021 9:06 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Overberg District Mayor Andries "Sakkie" Franken.

Read More arrow_forward

