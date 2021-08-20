[LATEST CRIME STATS] 5760 murders recorded between 1 April and 30 June 2021
The recorded number of contact crimes (i.e., murder, attempted murder, sexual offences, and all categories of assault) is up by 60.6%, according to the South African Police Service’s second quarter (2021) crime statistics.
There were 5760 murders recorded between 1 April and 30 June 2021.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs (scroll up to listen).
The Minister spoke about, in his words, ‘a double-figure, eyepopping increase’ in most crime categories.Lauren Isaacs, reporter - Eyewitness News
Contact crimes have recorded a never-before-seen double-digit increase… We are comparing the first quarter of the 2020/2021 financial year to that of the previous one, which coincided with Level-5 lockdown that kept almost everyone inside their homes…Lauren Isaacs, reporter - Eyewitness News
When compared to the previous ‘normal’ period… the 2019/2020 financial year, the murder rate increased by 6.7%...Lauren Isaacs, reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : EWN
