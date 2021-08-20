'It's not Zuma's intention to shift blame or implicate Mandela in arms deal'
- The Jacob Zuma Foundation has denied claims that the former president wants to throw Nelson Mandela and others organisations under the bus in his arms deal corruption trial
- Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi claims Zuma only wants to reveal the truth about the parties that allegedly benefited from the arms deal
- A number of letters have been leaked on social media in which Zuma writes to prominent organisations and foundations asking for their financial statements
Former president Jacob Zuma has written to a number of organisations requesting their financial records about proceeds they may have received from the 1990s arms deal.
It's understood that the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the African National Congress (ANC) are among the organisations Zuma has made written requests to.
Some of the letters have been leaked on social media and have been authenticated by the Jacob Zuma Foundation and his lawyers.
The lawyers of H.E Prez Zuma have confirmed the authenticity of the various letters in the social media to various Foundations and Organisations requiring details of proceeds from the Arms Deal transaction.— JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) August 20, 2021
However the Lawyers are concerned about the leakage of these letters.
However, the Jacob Zuma Foundation has denied claims that the former president wants to throw Nelson Mandela and other organisations under the bus.
Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi claims Zuma only wants the truth about the arms deal to be revealed.
"The truth is that certain organisations [and] certain foundations received proceeds from the arms deal", according to Manyi.
There is no intention... to put anybody in a bad light but the intention is to tell the truth and the truth is that certain organisations, certain foundations received proceeds from the arms deal.Mzwanele Manyi, Spokesperson - Jacob Zuma Foundation
The circumstances around how and what they received are what will be dealt with in court.Mzwanele Manyi, Spokesperson - Jacob Zuma Foundation
Why now? Well, it's because the trial is now. It's as simple as that.Mzwanele Manyi, Spokesperson - Jacob Zuma Foundation
What President Zuma seeks to do is tell the truth. As to who gets implicated in the truth that comes out of the wash will then be the subject of a fair process.Mzwanele Manyi, Spokesperson - Jacob Zuma Foundation
The lawyers are saying those letters are legit.Mzwanele Manyi, Spokesperson - Jacob Zuma Foundation
