Showmax’s dystopian thriller 'Glasshouse' premieres in Canada





A new post-apocalyptic film by Showmax has made its world premiere

The film was shot almost entirely around St George's Park in Gqeberha

Who doesn’t love a good dystopian thriller to take our minds off our dystopian reality?

A new Showmax production “Glasshouse” had its world premiere this week at Canada’s Fantasia International Film Festival.

Pippa Hudson, who had a sneak peek, describes it as “creepy, atmospheric, and very intriguing”.

Glasshouse is set in a post-apocalyptic world, ravished by an airborne pandemic (wait, what?) referred to as “The Shred”.

Infection causes you to lose your memories and sense of self.

One family survives in an airtight glasshouse hidden in the woods, and they will do anything to remain uninfected.

Glasshouse will be released in South Africa on BoxOffice on DStv in October.

It will be available on Showmax from February 2022.

The most exciting thing is the debates the film is inspiring… It’s a film about memory, and how crucial it is to identity, to perception, to our relationships, and concept of self…We’re living in a creepily post-truth era… It’s something quite frightening, and we wanted to explore that… Kelsey Egan, Director - Glasshouse

The whole jungle around the Glasshouse in the film – that is St George's Park as well! Kelsey Egan, Director - Glasshouse

We had the mask concept before we knew everybody in the world was going to be wearing one… We didn’t even have the pandemic on our radar! … Kelsey Egan, Director - Glasshouse