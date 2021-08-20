Colour blind? Lenses allow you to see all the colours of the rainbow
Imagine if the rainbow of colours we see in the world each day wasn’t actually that distinct and you couldn’t tell the difference between certain colours?
This is a reality that affects a certain percentage of people who are referred to as colour blind. Pippa chats to optometrist Sarah Hartley about the condition and why it occurs.
Pippa also speaks to Pilestone Africa's Katie Williams about lenses for glasses that are able to correct the condition.
Williams says every time she helps someone see the range of colours for the first time she becomes emotional. It never gets old, she adds.
It is more common in men as the issue of damaged or impaired rods in the eye relates to the X chromosome and men being XY have a higher chance of this than women who have two X chromosomes explains Hartley.
But the percentage of people who are colour blind to greater and lesser extents is higher than we may think. In fact, one in twelve men has impaired colour perception she says.
Seeing in black and white and grey is a more rare form if the condition and more often people are unable to distinguish between reds and greens.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/kasezo/kasezo1807/kasezo180700010/103989111-color-blindness-test-with-spheres-3d-illustration.jpg
