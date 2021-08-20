John Maytham's Book Reviews: 20 August 2021
1. Thriller: The Nameless Ones by John Connolly
2. The Echo Chamber by John Boyne
3. Fallen Idols: Twelve Statues That Made History by Alex von Tunzelmann
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/bernardbodo/bernardbodo1605/bernardbodo160500326/58281593-young-african-american-woman-reading-a-book-at-home-.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Colour blind? Lenses allow you to see all the colours of the rainbow
One in 12 men are colour blind says optometrist Sarah Hartley and Pilestone Africa's Katie Williams talks about glasses that help.Read More
Plett Rage organisers announce 'no vax, no entry rule'
Ronen Klugman, Plett Rage organiser talks to Mandy Wiener about the annual iconic end of matric event.Read More
3 women-driven series to binge this weekend
In the spirit of Women's Month, our Binge Buddy Matt Green chats to Refilwe Moloto about three shows to look out for.Read More
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund
Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show.Read More
Plant poachers target SA's endangered succulents as international demand grows
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SAPS detective Captain Karel du Toit about the increasing theft of SA's endangered plants.Read More
Job hunting? Here's how to compile the perfect CV to land your dream job
Pippa Hudson speaks to Jill Watson, Recruitment Specialist and Founder of CreateCV.co.za.Read More
'Ethical to set vaccination as requirement for entry into public shared spaces'
John Maytham interviews Prof Keymanthri Moodley of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at the University of Stellenbosch.Read More
Nobody has died in South Africa from Covid-19 vaccination – health regulator
Mandy Wiener interviews Aisha Abdool Karim, a journalist at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.Read More
'Standard Bank offers self-service retrieval of PINs, putting clients at risk'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
More from Entertainment
Showmax’s dystopian thriller 'Glasshouse' premieres in Canada
Pippa Hudson interviews Glasshouse Director Kelsey Egan.Read More
Plett Rage organisers announce 'no vax, no entry rule'
Ronen Klugman, Plett Rage organiser talks to Mandy Wiener about the annual iconic end of matric event.Read More
3 women-driven series to binge this weekend
In the spirit of Women's Month, our Binge Buddy Matt Green chats to Refilwe Moloto about three shows to look out for.Read More
'Last Known Co-ordinates' - The story of Chris Bertish's solo Atlantic crossing
Pippa Hudson speaks to Chris Bertish about the film 'Last Know Co-ordinates' which documents his solo Atlantic crossing.Read More
Ndlovu Youth Choir release new song to help uplift the nation
Zain Johnson speaks to Ralf Schmitt, the artistic director for the Ndlovu Youth Choir.Read More
SA-born Liesl Tommy on directing Respect: 'Music is the root of my storytelling'
Sara-Jayne King chats to Liesl Tommy about her directorial feature film debut the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect.Read More
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of markets, hikes, and great music in and around the Mother City this weekend.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 13 August 2021
Listen to John's three book picks for the week.Read More
A Satanist and the Devilsdorp producer discuss the Showmax smash hit
Lester Kiewit interviews Devilsdorp producer Nicole Engelbrecht and Riaan Swiegelaar, founder of the South African Satanic Church.Read More