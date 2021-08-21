Streaming issues? Report here
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend

21 August 2021 8:08 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Cape Town
3 things to do this weekend

Sara-Jayne shares three things to do this weekend in and around the Mother City including a beach clean-up.
  • August Pack Run #GoneToGone on Saturday morning
  • Muizenberg Beach Clean Up on Sunday
  • Muso Emile Swiegers plays live at the Bay Harbour Market in Hout Bay

1. August Pack Run #Gone2Gone

First up, one for fitness fanatics and road runners and something for those of you missing your weekly Park Runs.

The Durbanville Athletics Club (Durbac) is offering an opportunity for runners to exercise together in adherence to Covid rules in the #Gone2Gone challenge.

It started at the Waterfront at 0715 on Saturday morning. Sara-Jayne chatted to Caro Jordaan from Durbac to find out all about it.

2. Muizenberg Beach Clean Up

If you're looking for a Covid-safe way to help the environment and get some fresh air this weekend why not get down to Muizenberg beach on Sunday for a beach clean up?

It's a monthly event hosted by Daily Peach and Sisi Sustainable.

Sara-Jayne chats to Courtney Patrick from Daily Peach to find out more.

Please bring along a bucket, a yoghurt container or cup, gloves and sanitisers and poop bags if you're taking your doggies. There's also the chance to win some incredible prizes and vouchers for various local female-owned brands.

Check out the Facebook event page for more.

3. Emile Swiegers plays live at the Bay Harbour Market

If it's music you're after why not get down to the Bay Harbour Market in Hout Bay where Emile will be playing some lekker music and bringing some great vibes.

Emile Swiegers is a singer-songwriter whose music speaks to kindred souls. His music is an amalgam of Soul, Rock and Rhythm & Blues and he chats to Sara-Jayne about today's gig and what he's currently working on.




21 August 2021 8:08 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Cape Town
3 things to do this weekend

