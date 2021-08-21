The amazing life of Namibian LaToya Mwoombola - doctor by day, rap star by night





Every week, Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King profiles the life of one ordinary person who has lived through extraordinary circumstances on My Amazing Life.

These brave individuals tell their incredible stories sharing tales of triumph, overcoming adversity, and surviving and thriving against the odds.

This week Dr LaToya Mwoombola tells Sara-Jayne her incredible story.

By day, she's a doctor, working on the frontlines of the Covid 19 crisis in Namibia, but by night she's this - one of the country's most popular music stars.

Dr Mwoombola, or Lioness as she is known to her fans, talks to Sara-Jaybe about juggling her two lives as a doctor by day and Namibia's 1st Mistress of Rap by night.

Which came first? Wanting to be a doctor or a rapper? She says she doesn't think one started before the other and both paths developed for her at the same time.

Before I knew it I was in med school and before I knew it I was on stage. So it is really two entities that just grew together. Dr LaToya Mwoombola, Medical doctor and rap artist

She says it works for her.

I am just very fortunate to be following both by dreams, a black woman as a doctor and a rapper in a tough industry, Dr LaToya Mwoombola, Medical doctor and rap artist