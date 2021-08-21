Doctor's Surgery: 'Embarrassing' health issues you shouldn't ignore
- Dr Charl says it is important to get over that embarrassing hurdle because doctors have seen it all
- Delaying visiting your doctor can mean the condition becomes more serious and this could be avoided by early diagnosis
Everyone experiences a health issue at one time or another, but some may feel a little more personal or private than others suggests Sara-Jayne, which could mean you avoid seeing your doctor.
But there are a number of so-called "embarrassing" health issues that you absolutely shouldn't ignore — because could end up becoming much worse she says.
Sara-Jayne King chats to Dr Charl van Loggerenberg | General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare to answer listeners' questions.
Doctors really have seen it all reassures Dr Charl so please don't feel embarrassed.
Dr Charl says it is important to get over that embarrassing hurdle and visit your healthcare practitioner.
Then, it is really all about handling it with dignity and a bit of sense and we can make someone feel better.Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
A listener, Mr T from Somerset West, asked what to do about 'unsightly' fungal ingrown toenails?
Separate the fungal from the ingrown toenail replies Dr Charl.
It is a common problem and often just requires proper foot hygiene and management of the toenail shape. It may require in-the-room surgery to trim the toenail to allow the damaged skin to repair. But it won't get better until the fungal infection is treated. There are good medications available.Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
Another listener asked about her spouse's 'itchy anus'.
Dr Charl says itchy bums are pretty common and need to be treated.
The commonest cause is constipation as straining on the loo puts an undue strain on the vessels in that areaDr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
It can also be caused by infections - viruses or bacteria, he says.
Anti-parasitic or anti-work tablets are easy to administer he explains.
Another question came in about a sensitive belly button.
It is a leftover structure and has a lot of nerves that can be sensitive.Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
If it is more than just a sharp sensation it could be something more serious such as a hernia he suggests.
What about blood in the stool, asks a listener?
Blood in stools is a concern that needs to be taken seriously he says, and this must be taken seriously.
Why does my nose drip and bleed in the morning after I blow it asks an older listener?
Dr Charl says the drippy nose and the bleeding nose are likely to be separate issues. He recommends an antihistamine for the drip but says the bleeding may be a result of dry skin.
We have very sensitive skin at the back of the nose.Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
Scroll up to listen to Dr Charl answering your questions.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_113088757_doctor-or-psychiatrist-consulting-and-diagnostic-examining-stressful-woman-patient-on-obstetric-gyne.html?term=endometriosis&vti=o2aj5sb9cpq2woxug2-1-78
More from Lifestyle
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne shares three things to do this weekend in and around the Mother City including a beach clean-up.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 20 August 2021
John's three book picks for the week.Read More
Colour blind? Lenses allow you to see all the colours of the rainbow
One in 12 men are colour blind says optometrist Sarah Hartley and Pilestone Africa's Katie Williams talks about glasses that help.Read More
Plett Rage organisers announce 'no vax, no entry rule'
Ronen Klugman, Plett Rage organiser talks to Mandy Wiener about the annual iconic end of matric event.Read More
3 women-driven series to binge this weekend
In the spirit of Women's Month, our Binge Buddy Matt Green chats to Refilwe Moloto about three shows to look out for.Read More
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund
Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show.Read More
Plant poachers target SA's endangered succulents as international demand grows
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SAPS detective Captain Karel du Toit about the increasing theft of SA's endangered plants.Read More
Job hunting? Here's how to compile the perfect CV to land your dream job
Pippa Hudson speaks to Jill Watson, Recruitment Specialist and Founder of CreateCV.co.za.Read More
'Ethical to set vaccination as requirement for entry into public shared spaces'
John Maytham interviews Prof Keymanthri Moodley of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at the University of Stellenbosch.Read More