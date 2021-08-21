Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Doctor's Surgery: 'Embarrassing' health issues you shouldn't ignore

21 August 2021 9:06 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Doctor's Surgery

Sara-Jayne King with Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, Life Healthcare GM of Emergency Medicine answers listeners' questions.
  • Dr Charl says it is important to get over that embarrassing hurdle because doctors have seen it all
  • Delaying visiting your doctor can mean the condition becomes more serious and this could be avoided by early diagnosis
Image: © archnoi1 /123rf.com

Everyone experiences a health issue at one time or another, but some may feel a little more personal or private than others suggests Sara-Jayne, which could mean you avoid seeing your doctor.

But there are a number of so-called "embarrassing" health issues that you absolutely shouldn't ignore — because could end up becoming much worse she says.

Sara-Jayne King chats to Dr Charl van Loggerenberg | General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare to answer listeners' questions.

Doctors really have seen it all reassures Dr Charl so please don't feel embarrassed.

Dr Charl says it is important to get over that embarrassing hurdle and visit your healthcare practitioner.

Then, it is really all about handling it with dignity and a bit of sense and we can make someone feel better.

Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

A listener, Mr T from Somerset West, asked what to do about 'unsightly' fungal ingrown toenails?

Separate the fungal from the ingrown toenail replies Dr Charl.

It is a common problem and often just requires proper foot hygiene and management of the toenail shape. It may require in-the-room surgery to trim the toenail to allow the damaged skin to repair. But it won't get better until the fungal infection is treated. There are good medications available.

Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

Another listener asked about her spouse's 'itchy anus'.

Dr Charl says itchy bums are pretty common and need to be treated.

The commonest cause is constipation as straining on the loo puts an undue strain on the vessels in that area

Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

It can also be caused by infections - viruses or bacteria, he says.

Anti-parasitic or anti-work tablets are easy to administer he explains.

Another question came in about a sensitive belly button.

It is a leftover structure and has a lot of nerves that can be sensitive.

Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

If it is more than just a sharp sensation it could be something more serious such as a hernia he suggests.

What about blood in the stool, asks a listener?

Blood in stools is a concern that needs to be taken seriously he says, and this must be taken seriously.

Why does my nose drip and bleed in the morning after I blow it asks an older listener?

Dr Charl says the drippy nose and the bleeding nose are likely to be separate issues. He recommends an antihistamine for the drip but says the bleeding may be a result of dry skin.

We have very sensitive skin at the back of the nose.

Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

Scroll up to listen to Dr Charl answering your questions.




