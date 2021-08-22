Manenberg cat killings: 51-year-old suspect to be charged with animal cruelty





- Police have questioned a 51-year-old man in connection with the spate of cat killings in Manenberg

- The Animal Welfare Society says the killings have stopped after two dogs identified in CCTV footage as 'the weapon' to catch the cats were removed from a property on Monday

- Manenberg Police Station comms manager Ian Bennett says the case will be brought before the Senior State Prosecutor for decision making

© evdoha/123rf.com

More than a month since the start of a brutal spate of attacks on cats in Manenberg, a suspect has been brought in for questioning.

At least 42 cats have been killed.

RELATED: 'Manenberg cat killer's days are numbered, an arrest is imminent'

A statement has been taken from the 51-year-old dog owner says the communications manager for Manenberg Police Station, Ian Bennett.

It's going to be brought before the Senior State Prosecutor for decision making and they're going to charge him... Animal cruelty is the charge... there are various other charges attached to it, mainly using animals to kill other animals.. Ian Bennett, Communication manager - Manenberg police station

The man is the owner of two dogs the Animal Welfare Society on Monday removed from a property in Manenberg after the animals were identified via CCTV footage.

Bennett says the suspect is the current owner of the dogs, but not the original owner.

The owner can be held liable for the actions of the dogs and if the dogs have been used in any way to maim or kill other animals then it is a serious criminal offence. Ian Bennett, Communication manager - Manenberg police station

I think this is one of the first cases in Manenberg we are dealing with of such a serious nature. Ian Bennett, Communication manager - Manenberg police station

Apparently these cats have been killed for dog fights. Ian Bennett, Communication manager - Manenberg police station

RELATED: "Police focus on pit bull 'link' in Manenberg cat killings doesn't make sense"

At the moment we have a lot of young people that are involved in dog fighting which is totally horrendous because the dogs actually get seriously injured so the only thing we could think of... is that [they're trying to] get the dogs to fight and made fierce in attacking other animals. Ian Bennett, Communication manager - Manenberg police station

Bennett appealed to the community to report any cases of animal cruelty and to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

If they have any information regarding further animal cruelty [cases] then they should report it because animal cruelty is a serious offence. Ian Bennett, Communication manager - Manenberg police station

We're working in partnership with the Animal Welfare Society so that we can bring calm to the area so that people do not take the law into their own hands. Ian Bennett, Communication manager - Manenberg police station

Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the interview