[VIDEO] Watermelon-crust pizza: Would you try it?
Pizza lovers vociferously defend their toppings of choice.
But what about the crust?
Instagrammer Oli Paterson is punting watermelon as a low-carb option and his TikTok video details exactly how to make it.
The Twitterverse seems not to be impressed: "This video feels illegal" reads one comment.
Dominos Australia gave it a go however, posting its own recreation of watermelon pizza.
Posting its own video of Paterson's recipe, Dominos Australia said "we HAD to give it a go".
If you could add anything as a crust, what would it be? pic.twitter.com/7EtNQeA78E— Domino's Australia (@Dominos_AU) June 17, 2021
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CRE_dTMByVe/
More from Lifestyle
What intimacy coords do and why sexual predators still lurk in SA film industry
Safe Sets' Sara Blecher provides insight into the role of intimacy coordinators and the situation in SA, on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
Doctor's Surgery: 'Embarrassing' health issues you shouldn't ignore
Sara-Jayne King with Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, Life Healthcare GM of Emergency Medicine answers listeners' questions.Read More
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne shares three things to do this weekend in and around the Mother City including a beach clean-up.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 20 August 2021
John's three book picks for the week.Read More
Colour blind? Lenses allow you to see all the colours of the rainbow
One in 12 men are colour blind says optometrist Sarah Hartley and Pilestone Africa's Katie Williams talks about glasses that help.Read More
Plett Rage organisers announce 'no vax, no entry rule'
Ronen Klugman, Plett Rage organiser talks to Mandy Wiener about the annual iconic end of matric event.Read More
3 women-driven series to binge this weekend
In the spirit of Women's Month, our Binge Buddy Matt Green chats to Refilwe Moloto about three shows to look out for.Read More
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund
Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show.Read More
Plant poachers target SA's endangered succulents as international demand grows
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SAPS detective Captain Karel du Toit about the increasing theft of SA's endangered plants.Read More
More from Local
What intimacy coords do and why sexual predators still lurk in SA film industry
Safe Sets' Sara Blecher provides insight into the role of intimacy coordinators and the situation in SA, on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
Manenberg cat killings: 51-year-old suspect to be charged with animal cruelty
Sara-Jayne King gets an update from Manenberg Police Station communications manager Ian Bennett on the arrest of the dog owner.Read More
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne shares three things to do this weekend in and around the Mother City including a beach clean-up.Read More
[LATEST CRIME STATS] 5760 murders recorded between 1 April and 30 June 2021
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs.Read More
We can have a better Christmas and an even better 2022 – Health Minister
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
Plett Rage organisers announce 'no vax, no entry rule'
Ronen Klugman, Plett Rage organiser talks to Mandy Wiener about the annual iconic end of matric event.Read More
73% of South Africans want jabs, but only 55% of 18 to 24-year-olds - Survey
Director of the UJ Centre of Social Change Prof Carin Runciman speaks to Refilwe Moloto about research into vaccine hesitancy.Read More
Winde urges over-18s to register beforehand on EVDS to help speed up vax process
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the vaccine rollout and the latest Covid-19 data in the province.Read More
Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula is wholly unsuitable as Speaker of Parliament - DA
Refilwe Moloto interviews Democratic Alliance spokesperson and MP Siviwe Gwarube.Read More