No Items to show
[VIDEO] Watermelon-crust pizza: Would you try it?

22 August 2021 2:19 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Social media
Dominos Pizza
Pizza
watermelon
Dominos
elburritomonster
Oli Paterson
pizza crust
pizza options
Dominos Australia

Looking for a low-carb pizza option? One Instagrammer thinks he's found the answer, but few seem to agree.

Pizza lovers vociferously defend their toppings of choice.

But what about the crust?

Instagrammer Oli Paterson is punting watermelon as a low-carb option and his TikTok video details exactly how to make it.

Image: Screengrab from TikTok video posted by @elburritomonster on Instagram

The Twitterverse seems not to be impressed: "This video feels illegal" reads one comment.

Dominos Australia gave it a go however, posting its own recreation of watermelon pizza.

Posting its own video of Paterson's recipe, Dominos Australia said "we HAD to give it a go".




