Some Mothers' Sons: Help filmmakers get this powerful short onto a global stage
- The play is set in a jail cell twenty years apart has been turned into a short film and tells the story of two friends Vusi Mataboge and Braam Visser, and their experiences
- The filmmakers need help raising funds to send the riveting short film to international film festivals
As the creators and filmmakers describe: Some Mothers’ Sons is an adaptation of Mike Van Graan’s renowned play. Set in jail cells twenty years apart, Some Mothers’ Sons juxtaposes the experiences of two friends, Vusi Mataboge and Braam Visser.
Now the film is completed the creators need funds in order to submit it to international film festivals and bring this important message to a global stage.
Click on the link to their backabuddy campaign to help them achieve this goal.
