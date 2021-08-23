Discovery Actuary says 4 out of 5 South Africans may already have had Covid





Discovery releases estimates that about 90% of South Africans may already have had Covid

The key is the enormous decrease in severe Covid, hospitalisations, and death in countries such as the UK who have a high percentage of the population vaccinated

We look at excess deaths reported by the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC). That gives us an idea of the number of people that have died due to Covid. Emile Stipp, Chief Actuary - Discovery Health

What you can see very clearly is that over these time periods where there were these waves, you can see a very significant increase in excess deaths. Emile Stipp, Chief Actuary - Discovery Health

90% of that data is then attributed to Covid and viewed in conjunction with international literature that provides an indication of what the Covid-19 mortality rate is - termed the Infection Fatality Rate which is a percentage for the number of people who die from Covid.

On the basis of that, you can work backward and derive how many people have been infected. Emile Stipp, Chief Actuary - Discovery Health

When we do those numbers what we get is between 42 and 48 million in South Africa. it is an estimate because there is no real certainty as to what the Infection Fatality Rate is but from international studies, one can get a good sense of it. Emile Stipp, Chief Actuary - Discovery Health

Between 42 and 48 million people translates to between 80 and 90% of South Africans that have had Covid-19 already, he notes.

The main thing that affects your risk of mortality is age and we see a sharp increase in risk as you get older. There is also chronicity - people with hypertension and diabetes - are at a higher risk. Emile Stipp, Chief Actuary - Discovery Health

He says the statistics remain fairly consistent between the various covid variants.

What we have not observed is significant differences in mortality from different variants. Emile Stipp, Chief Actuary - Discovery Health

But he says, it is hard to tell as it is not known at this stage how many people have had Covid, many possibly being asymptomatic.

But while the variants do not appear to have significant differences in mortality levels, they do have differences in terms of contagiousness.

Some spread much quicker than others. Delta is an example of this. Emile Stipp, Chief Actuary - Discovery Health

If so many South Africans have had Covid, how much does our natural immunity protect us compared to the vaccine protection, asks Refilwe?

Discovery has good data on those who have been reinfected with the different variants, he notes, due to their records of testing, hospitalisations, and deaths.

He explains the personal risk for those who have had Covid before.

Your risk if you come into contact with the virus of getting Covid again is between 20 and 25% of people. Emile Stipp, Chief Actuary - Discovery Health

He says UK studies show that the vaccine provides 80-90% protection [against reinfection leading to hospitalisation and death] and only 2 to 3% of people who are exposed to the virus again after being fully vaccinated will become infected.

More than 47 million people in the UK have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine - nearly 90 % of UK adults have had their first vaccine dose, and 75% have had both doses.

If you have had Covid before you do have some immunity. We do not know yet how long that immunity lasts. We are talking a maximum of about 18 months - but vaccines at the moment seem to be far more powerful in protecting you against reinfection. Emile Stipp, Chief Actuary - Discovery Health

He says this can also be clearly seen when looking at hospitalisation and death numbers.

Comparing how the third wave is playing out in the UK compared to South Africa as of three weeks ago, the clear contrast is clearly evident, he says.