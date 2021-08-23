Brett Herron details his vision for Cape Town as Good Party's mayoral candidate
- Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron has been chosen as the party's mayoral candidate for the City of Cape Town
- Herron says his focus areas include reviving affordable housing and the City's public transport network
- The politician says he and Good Party leader Patricia de Lille have "unfinished business" in Cape Town after they quit the DA in 2018
Have you heard the news? We are proud to announce that @brettherron is the GOOD mayoral candidate for the @CityofCT for #LGE2021.#FixSA #BeSafeVoteGOOD #GOODMyHood #GOODCTMay pic.twitter.com/Va9UT5xQ4q— GOOD (@ForGoodZA) August 22, 2021
The Good Party has announced that its secretary-general Brett Herron will run as the party's mayoral candidate for the City of Cape Town ahead of the local government elections.
Good Party leader Patricia de Lille made the announcement at a media briefing on Sunday afternoon.
RELATED: Hill-Lewis on DA mayoral race: I'm in politics to make a serious dent on poverty
Herron has reiterated that he has unfinished businesses in the City after he and De Lille quit the DA-run metro back in 2018.
The former DA councillor says his priorities are to urgently revive affordable housing projects that were abandoned in Woodstock, Salt River and in the inner city.
He says that he also aims to "resuscitate" the deteriorating public transport network in the metro while providing humanitarian relief to struggling residents and tackling homelessness.
RELATED: Did Mayor Dan Plato aid and abet money laundering, asks Brett Herron?
The City was making some progress towards the mantra of 'inclusive and caring', growing in the right direction and that work was all abandoned.Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party
When we left the City in 2018, Cape Town was regarded as the public transport jewel of Africa. We had a functioning public transport system, it was making progress. Now we have a completely collapsed public transport system.Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party
There is a growing concern around homelessness in Cape Town and we have to suspend that by-law that's called the nuisances by-law that allows for the City metro police to criminalise homelessness and find humanitarian and effective ways for homeless people to move off the street.Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party
If voters are stuck in one party forever, then what's the point of having an election? The role of our campaign is to go out and persuade voters that this is the better alternative.Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party
Source : Twitter
More from Politics
DA picks Geordin Hill-Lewis as CT mayoral candidate to take over from Dan Plato
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News journalist Babalo Ndenze about the DA's official mayoral candidates.Read More
'It's not Zuma's intention to shift blame or implicate Mandela in arms deal'
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi about the former president's arms deal trial.Read More
IEC lawyers grilled about going to ConCourt instead of Parly to delay elections
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze and former IEC deputy chair Terry Tselane about the ConCourt application to postpone local govt elections.Read More
73% of South Africans want jabs, but only 55% of 18 to 24-year-olds - Survey
Director of the UJ Centre of Social Change Prof Carin Runciman speaks to Refilwe Moloto about research into vaccine hesitancy.Read More
Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula is wholly unsuitable as Speaker of Parliament - DA
Refilwe Moloto interviews Democratic Alliance spokesperson and MP Siviwe Gwarube.Read More
New conditions make it likely regulator will finally approve sale of Burger King
The Money Show gets clarity on a breakthrough in the deal from Bakhe Majenge, Chief Legal Counsel at the Competition Commission.Read More
Holomisa on Mapisa-Nqakula corruption claims: 'ANC rewards wrongdoing'
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to UDM leader Bantu Holomisa about the corruption claims against new National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.Read More
'The ConCourt doesn't have the power to postpone elections' - Freedom Under Law
John Maytham speaks to Nicole Fritz, CEO of Freedom Under Law about the possible postponement of the Local Government elections.Read More
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula elected as new Speaker of National Assembly
Former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was elected with 199 supporting votes.Read More