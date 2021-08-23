Brett Herron details his vision for Cape Town as Good Party's mayoral candidate





Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron has been chosen as the party's mayoral candidate for the City of Cape Town

Herron says his focus areas include reviving affordable housing and the City's public transport network

The politician says he and Good Party leader Patricia de Lille have "unfinished business" in Cape Town after they quit the DA in 2018

The Good Party has announced that its secretary-general Brett Herron will run as the party's mayoral candidate for the City of Cape Town ahead of the local government elections.

Good Party leader Patricia de Lille made the announcement at a media briefing on Sunday afternoon.

Herron has reiterated that he has unfinished businesses in the City after he and De Lille quit the DA-run metro back in 2018.

The former DA councillor says his priorities are to urgently revive affordable housing projects that were abandoned in Woodstock, Salt River and in the inner city.

He says that he also aims to "resuscitate" the deteriorating public transport network in the metro while providing humanitarian relief to struggling residents and tackling homelessness.

The City was making some progress towards the mantra of 'inclusive and caring', growing in the right direction and that work was all abandoned. Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party

When we left the City in 2018, Cape Town was regarded as the public transport jewel of Africa. We had a functioning public transport system, it was making progress. Now we have a completely collapsed public transport system. Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party

There is a growing concern around homelessness in Cape Town and we have to suspend that by-law that's called the nuisances by-law that allows for the City metro police to criminalise homelessness and find humanitarian and effective ways for homeless people to move off the street. Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party

If voters are stuck in one party forever, then what's the point of having an election? The role of our campaign is to go out and persuade voters that this is the better alternative. Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party