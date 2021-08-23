Groote Schuur Hospital board says supporters are 'drowning out' anti-vaxxers





Groote Schuur Hospital board member Dr. Zameer Brey has described the anti-vax protest over the weekend as deeply disturbing

A group of anti-Covid-19-vaccine demonstrators staged a protest outside the hospital on Saturday

Dr. Brey says citizens and public health groups have rallied behind the hospital to defend the efficacy of approved Covid-19 vaccines

Covid-19 survivor Catherine Qonyiweyo gets discharged from Groote Schuur Hospital. Image: Premier Alan Winde/Facebook

Chair of the Groote Schuur Hospital Board Dr. Zameer Brey says the anti-vaxxers protest on Saturday has led to an outpouring of support from members of the public and various organisations.

A small group of demonstrators gathered outside Groote Schuur Hospital to protest against mandatory vaccinations although Covid-19 vaccination remains voluntary in South Africa.

Dr. Bey says the protest was an attack on Groote Schuur staff, the institution, and the overall health system in the country.

Despite the negativity, Dr. Bey says the hospital also has a new sense of hope following the outpouring of support.

"The narrative has switched so much that we have an outpouring of acknowledgment and of people contacting us to say, "How can I help?".

He says he hopes that the positive support will continue to "drown out" the negative narrative created by anti-vax groups.

As this small group of individuals lambasted the efforts of the system... members of the public started commenting, organisations contacted us throughout the weekend, media outlets... chose to report accurately and fairly. Dr. Zameer Brey, Chair - Groote Schuur Hospital Board

While we battle with the peak of a third wave, our hospital is filled with almost 250 patients suffering with Covid-19. Dr. Zameer Brey, Chair - Groote Schuur Hospital Board

We saw the events of Saturday as not only deeply disrespectful to the staff who have toiled, gone the extra mile and dug deep to deliver the best possible care for their patients, but equally disrespectful for the patients who are suffering with Covid-19 and their families. Dr. Zameer Brey, Chair - Groote Schuur Hospital Board