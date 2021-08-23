Nosicelo Mtebeni murder accused to remain behind bars after abandoning bail bid





The man accused of killing Nosicelo Mtebeni has abandoned his bail application

The University of Fort Hare student was allegedly dismembered by her boyfriend

Alutha Pasile (25) made a brief appearance on Monday

The case has been remanded to September 28 and the accused will remain in custody until then

Nosicelo Mtebeni. Picture: Twitter.

The man accused of murdering University of Fort Hare (UFH) student Nosicelo Mtebeni has abandoned his bail application.

Alutha Pasile made his first appearance in the East London Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

He was arrested last week for allegedly killing Mtebeni after parts of her dismembered body were found in a suitcase in Quigney in East London.

UFH students staged a protest outside the court on Monday with more than 500 demonstrators demanding justice for Mtebeni.

Daily Dispatch journalist Sivenathi Gosa reports that the university will suspend academic activities on Wednesday to observe a day of mourning and hold a memorial service for the slain law student.

The case has been postponed to 28 September for further investigation.

The accused appeared in court today and he abandoned his bail hearing. Sivenathi Gosa, Journalist - Daily Dispatch

He said to the police that he was under the influence of illegal drug substances and his girlfriend, the deceased, wasn't using the drugs. Sivenathi Gosa, Journalist - Daily Dispatch

The family [of the deceased] wasn't there. They had to go identify the body and do the logistics with police... but the local municipality mayor was there on behalf of the family. Sivenathi Gosa, Journalist - Daily Dispatch

People, especially students, are heartbroken. They are angry and sad. Sivenathi Gosa, Journalist - Daily Dispatch