DA picks Geordin Hill-Lewis as CT mayoral candidate to take over from Dan Plato





The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced Geordin Hill-Lewis as its mayoral candidate in the City of Cape Town

The party unveiled its mayoral candidates for its major 'battleground' metros ahead of the municipal elections

Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenzehe says DA's list of mayoral candidates includes "some old hands and some new faces"

The DA's new mayoral candidates. Picture: Democratic Alliance/Twitter.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has picked Geordin Hill-Lewis to take over from Dan Plato as the party's mayoral candidate in the City of Cape Town.

The DA announced its mayoral candidates on Monday - the final day for political parties to submit their candidates for the upcoming municipal elections.

Hill-Lewis has served as the party's finance spokesperson and a member of Parliament (MP) for the past decade.

He would replace incumbent Dan Plato as the new mayor of Cape Town if the DA retains the metro after the elections.

Thanks to the clean and capable government of the DA-run City, our city works!



We now have the chance to build on this track record to get even more done for Cape Town.



Doing more starts with doing the basics better. — Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) August 23, 2021

In these dark times of record-high unemployment and daily news of more corruption, we have seen Cape Town work for its residents.



I hope you will join me in looking forward to a brighter future, as we do even more to ensure that Cape Town works for all its residents. — Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) August 23, 2021

Eyewitness News journalist Babalo Ndenze reports that the DA also announced candidates for Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, and the City of Johannesburg, with a few new contenders on the list.

Former party spokesperson Refiloe Nt'sekhe is the DA’s candidate for Ekurhuleni and Dr Mpho Phalatse is the party’s candidate for Johannesburg.

Current executive mayor Randall Williams will run for the Tshwane mayoral chain and Nqaba Bhanga will contest in Nelson Mandela Bay.

