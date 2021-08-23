Streaming issues? Report here
Some South Africans living abroad may lose their citizenship

23 August 2021 3:40 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Dual citizenship
Immigration
John Maytham
citizenship
emigration
south african citizenship
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
SA Citizenship Act
Stefanie De Saude Darbandi

John Maytham interviews Stefanie De Saude Darbandi, one of South Africa’s foremost immigration law experts.

  • The High Court recently found that the law does not deprive South Africans who live abroad of citizenship as it makes provision for them to retain theirs before applying for a foreign one

  • The DA is appealing the ruling

  • Many South Africans who want to retain their citizenship do not know they have to inform Home Affairs prior to applying for foreign citizenship

© milkos/123rf.com

The High Court recently made a judgement that may lead to some South Africans who live abroad losing their citizenship.

The judge found that the SA Citizenship Act does not deprive South Africans of their citizenship because it made provision for them to apply to retain their citizenship prior to applying for foreign citizenship.

The procedures for requesting the retention of citizenship are deeply flawed, says Stefanie De Saude Darbandi, one of South Africa’s foremost immigration law experts.

John Maytham interviewed De Saude Darbandi (scroll up to listen).

There’s nothing in our law that compels a South African to inform Home Affairs… if they decide to take up another citizenship… They aren’t aware they need to apply for retention…

Stefanie De Saude Darbandi, immigration law expert

Practically, it [applying to retain citizenship] doesn’t work… You’re given the wrong advice, the application is delayed, you’re turned away… So what should you do? … Administrative disfunction… it’s a broken Department… There’s an excuse for everything…

Stefanie De Saude Darbandi, immigration law expert











































