Some South Africans living abroad may lose their citizenship
-
The High Court recently found that the law does not deprive South Africans who live abroad of citizenship as it makes provision for them to retain theirs before applying for a foreign one
-
The DA is appealing the ruling
-
Many South Africans who want to retain their citizenship do not know they have to inform Home Affairs prior to applying for foreign citizenship
The High Court recently made a judgement that may lead to some South Africans who live abroad losing their citizenship.
The judge found that the SA Citizenship Act does not deprive South Africans of their citizenship because it made provision for them to apply to retain their citizenship prior to applying for foreign citizenship.
The procedures for requesting the retention of citizenship are deeply flawed, says Stefanie De Saude Darbandi, one of South Africa’s foremost immigration law experts.
John Maytham interviewed De Saude Darbandi (scroll up to listen).
There’s nothing in our law that compels a South African to inform Home Affairs… if they decide to take up another citizenship… They aren’t aware they need to apply for retention…Stefanie De Saude Darbandi, immigration law expert
Practically, it [applying to retain citizenship] doesn’t work… You’re given the wrong advice, the application is delayed, you’re turned away… So what should you do? … Administrative disfunction… it’s a broken Department… There’s an excuse for everything…Stefanie De Saude Darbandi, immigration law expert
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_111783053_hands-waving-flags-of-south-africa.html?term=south%2Bafrica%2Bpatriotism&vti=o35n684y6ilrgsl6fj-2-19
More from Local
How to help Ladles of Love break Guinness record for longest line of food cans
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto for an update on the organisation's Guinness World Record attempt.Read More
Nosicelo Mtebeni murder accused to remain behind bars after abandoning bail bid
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Daily Dispatch reporter Sivenathi Gosa about the Nosicelo Mtebeni murder case.Read More
Groote Schuur Hospital board says supporters are 'drowning out' anti-vaxxers
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Dr. Zameer Brey of the Groote Schuur Hospital board.Read More
Some Mothers' Sons: Help filmmakers get this powerful short onto a global stage
Refilwe Moloto speaks to actor and producer Luntu Masiza about the adaptation of a powerful stage play into a riveting short film.Read More
[VIDEO] Watermelon-crust pizza: Would you try it?
Looking for a low-carb pizza option? One Instagrammer thinks he's found the answer, but few seem to agree.Read More
What intimacy coords do and why sexual predators still lurk in SA film industry
Safe Sets' Sara Blecher provides insight into the role of intimacy coordinators and the situation in SA, on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
Manenberg cat killings: 51-year-old suspect to be charged with animal cruelty
Sara-Jayne King gets an update from Manenberg Police Station communications manager Ian Bennett on the arrest of the dog owner.Read More
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne shares three things to do this weekend in and around the Mother City including a beach clean-up.Read More
[LATEST CRIME STATS] 5760 murders recorded between 1 April and 30 June 2021
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs.Read More
More from Business
Takealot founder Kim Reid steps down as CEO
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kim Reid, CEO at Takealot.Read More
Covid-19 is causing a surge in disability claims for mental health conditions
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Myrna Sachs, Head of Health Management Solutions at Alexander Forbes.Read More
Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) suspends ZAR X license
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana and ZAR X cofounder and CEO, Etienne Nel.Read More
'Unrest in Gauteng and KZN is fuelling semigration to Western Cape'
John Maytham interviews Dr Andrew Golding, Chief Executive at Pam Golding Property.Read More
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much
Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher.Read More
Car dealerships flouting new right-to-repair rules for maintenance plans - R2RSA
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Right to Repair SA's CEO Kate Elliot about the lobby group's investigation into industry non-compliance.Read More
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund
Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show.Read More
New conditions make it likely regulator will finally approve sale of Burger King
The Money Show gets clarity on a breakthrough in the deal from Bakhe Majenge, Chief Legal Counsel at the Competition Commission.Read More
Standard Bank earnings double in 6 months, plans to open branches in PnP stores
Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala about the Group's 1H21 results and South Africa's economic recovery.Read More
More from Opinion
'Unrest in Gauteng and KZN is fuelling semigration to Western Cape'
John Maytham interviews Dr Andrew Golding, Chief Executive at Pam Golding Property.Read More
Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula is wholly unsuitable as Speaker of Parliament - DA
Refilwe Moloto interviews Democratic Alliance spokesperson and MP Siviwe Gwarube.Read More
'Ethical to set vaccination as requirement for entry into public shared spaces'
John Maytham interviews Prof Keymanthri Moodley of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at the University of Stellenbosch.Read More
Some looters need 'diversion' not jail - National Institute for Crime Prevention
Lester Kiewit interviews Betzi Pierce, National Operational Manager at the National Institute for Crime Prevention (Nicro).Read More
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad
The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money ShowRead More
New Zealand locks down entire country – because one man has Covid
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul
'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show.Read More
We mistrust the government, so we’re vaccine hesitant – Dr Bridget Farham
John Maytham interviews Dr Bridget Farham, Editor of the South African Medical Journal.Read More
'Americans wasted trillions on Afghan military – they just faded'
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor John Stremlau of International Relations at Wits University.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Covid-19 is causing a surge in disability claims for mental health conditions
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Myrna Sachs, Head of Health Management Solutions at Alexander Forbes.Read More
'Unrest in Gauteng and KZN is fuelling semigration to Western Cape'
John Maytham interviews Dr Andrew Golding, Chief Executive at Pam Golding Property.Read More
Some Mothers' Sons: Help filmmakers get this powerful short onto a global stage
Refilwe Moloto speaks to actor and producer Luntu Masiza about the adaptation of a powerful stage play into a riveting short film.Read More
[VIDEO] Watermelon-crust pizza: Would you try it?
Looking for a low-carb pizza option? One Instagrammer thinks he's found the answer, but few seem to agree.Read More
What intimacy coords do and why sexual predators still lurk in SA film industry
Safe Sets' Sara Blecher provides insight into the role of intimacy coordinators and the situation in SA, on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
Doctor's Surgery: 'Embarrassing' health issues you shouldn't ignore
Sara-Jayne King with Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, Life Healthcare GM of Emergency Medicine answers listeners' questions.Read More
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne shares three things to do this weekend in and around the Mother City including a beach clean-up.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 20 August 2021
John's three book picks for the week.Read More
Colour blind? Lenses allow you to see all the colours of the rainbow
One in 12 men are colour blind says optometrist Sarah Hartley and Pilestone Africa's Katie Williams talks about glasses that help.Read More