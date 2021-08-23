How to help Ladles of Love break Guinness record for longest line of food cans





Ladles of Love is attempting to break a Guinness World Record for the ‘Longest Line of Food Cans’

The organisation is aiming to line up 90,000 cans of food on Sunday 29 August spanning 6.7 kilometres

The event was originally created as a Mandela Day initiative but had to be postponed because of Covid-19 restrictions

You can support the record-breaking attempt by purchasing canned food for the cause, volunteering for a slot at the event or by donating to the charity

Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto is gearing up for the charity organisation's Guinness World Record bid on Sunday 29 August.

The NPO is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest line of food cans in the world with up to 90,000 cans stretching over 6.7 kilometres.

The record-breaking attempt will take place outdoors at the V&A Waterfront from 9am until 5pm.

Ladles of Love has so far collected 76,000 cans of food for the event and hopes to reach the 90,000 mark by the end of the day.

Diliberto says the current world record stands at 44,966 cans but there is no limit of the number of cans Ladles of Love will accept because they will be used to feed communities in need.

Volunteers are invited to book a slot on Sunday to help build the world's longest line of food cans.

Supporters can also purchase cans of food online or buy tickets to walk the 6.7 km line.

Visit Webtickets or the Ladles of Love for more info.

We are still asking for people to sign up... as a volunteer to come and do your time and put the cans down. Everyone will be safe. It's outside. It's 6.7 kilometres long so there's lots of space and social distancing. Danny Diliberto, Founder - Ladles of Love