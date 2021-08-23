How to help Ladles of Love break Guinness record for longest line of food cans
- Ladles of Love is attempting to break a Guinness World Record for the ‘Longest Line of Food Cans’
- The organisation is aiming to line up 90,000 cans of food on Sunday 29 August spanning 6.7 kilometres
- The event was originally created as a Mandela Day initiative but had to be postponed because of Covid-19 restrictions
- You can support the record-breaking attempt by purchasing canned food for the cause, volunteering for a slot at the event or by donating to the charity
Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto is gearing up for the charity organisation's Guinness World Record bid on Sunday 29 August.
The NPO is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest line of food cans in the world with up to 90,000 cans stretching over 6.7 kilometres.
The record-breaking attempt will take place outdoors at the V&A Waterfront from 9am until 5pm.
Ladles of Love has so far collected 76,000 cans of food for the event and hopes to reach the 90,000 mark by the end of the day.
Diliberto says the current world record stands at 44,966 cans but there is no limit of the number of cans Ladles of Love will accept because they will be used to feed communities in need.
Volunteers are invited to book a slot on Sunday to help build the world's longest line of food cans.
Supporters can also purchase cans of food online or buy tickets to walk the 6.7 km line.
Visit Webtickets or the Ladles of Love for more info.
We are still asking for people to sign up... as a volunteer to come and do your time and put the cans down. Everyone will be safe. It's outside. It's 6.7 kilometres long so there's lots of space and social distancing.Danny Diliberto, Founder - Ladles of Love
You can also still volunteer your time to come and walk the line or go online and buy the cans because even if we pass the 90,000 [mark], the more cans we get, the more food we're sending out into the communities.Danny Diliberto, Founder - Ladles of Love
Source : supplied to CapeTalk programming
More from Local
Some South Africans living abroad may lose their citizenship
John Maytham interviews Stefanie De Saude Darbandi, one of South Africa’s foremost immigration law experts.Read More
Nosicelo Mtebeni murder accused to remain behind bars after abandoning bail bid
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Daily Dispatch reporter Sivenathi Gosa about the Nosicelo Mtebeni murder case.Read More
Groote Schuur Hospital board says supporters are 'drowning out' anti-vaxxers
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Dr. Zameer Brey of the Groote Schuur Hospital board.Read More
Some Mothers' Sons: Help filmmakers get this powerful short onto a global stage
Refilwe Moloto speaks to actor and producer Luntu Masiza about the adaptation of a powerful stage play into a riveting short film.Read More
[VIDEO] Watermelon-crust pizza: Would you try it?
Looking for a low-carb pizza option? One Instagrammer thinks he's found the answer, but few seem to agree.Read More
What intimacy coords do and why sexual predators still lurk in SA film industry
Safe Sets' Sara Blecher provides insight into the role of intimacy coordinators and the situation in SA, on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
Manenberg cat killings: 51-year-old suspect to be charged with animal cruelty
Sara-Jayne King gets an update from Manenberg Police Station communications manager Ian Bennett on the arrest of the dog owner.Read More
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne shares three things to do this weekend in and around the Mother City including a beach clean-up.Read More
[LATEST CRIME STATS] 5760 murders recorded between 1 April and 30 June 2021
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs.Read More