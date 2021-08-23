'Unrest in Gauteng and KZN is fuelling semigration to Western Cape'
-
Semigration refers to people moving to another place within the same country, hoping for a better life
-
There has been an increase in homeowners wanting to permanently move from Gauteng and KZN to the Western Cape, says Golding
South Africans are still “semigrating” to coastal provinces in significant numbers, according to Dr Andrew Golding, Chief Executive at Pam Golding Property.
The trend, well-established before the pandemic, gained strength as armies of office workers started working from home.
The majority of semigrants are looking to Cape Town, according to Brett Herbert, a property expert in Johannesburg.
John Maytham interviewed Golding (scroll up to listen).
In the last couple of months, certainly, we’ve seen an increase in inquiries into the Western Cape in general and in Cape Town in particular, partly as a result of the violence in KZN and Gauteng…Dr Andrew Golding, Chief Executive - Pam Golding Property
The general trend has been across all price brackets…Dr Andrew Golding, Chief Executive - Pam Golding Property
They are leaving, for example, Johannesburg and Pretoria, and keen on moving to the Western Cape… These are people looking to move permanently to the Western Cape, and to make their lives there… Considering lifestyle… and schooling…Dr Andrew Golding, Chief Executive - Pam Golding Property
The sweet spot is between R1.5 million and R2.5 million….Dr Andrew Golding, Chief Executive - Pam Golding Property
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/handmadepictures/handmadepictures1706/handmadepictures170600148/80871824-cape-town-south-africa-aerial-view-shot-from-a-helicopter.jpg
