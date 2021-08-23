Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) suspends ZAR X license





Financial authorities have suspended the licence of the ZAR X exchange

It now has three months in which to get its house in order

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has suspended the exchange licence of alternative trading platform ZAR X due to its nonfulfillment of liquidity and capital adequacy requirements.

The suspension took effect at 4:00 PM on Friday.

ZAR X is partly owned by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana and ZAR X cofounder and CEO, Etienne Nel.

We have tried to resolve the issue with ZAR X for some time… We’ve given them plenty of opportunity… We value that we have more than one exchange… but it has to be done while demonstrating a level playing field… Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority

This [suspension] has not come as a surprise [to ZAR X] at all… We’ve instructed them to start engagements with all their stakeholders… Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority

All trades are prefunded. Investors run no balance sheet risk… Etienne Nel, CEO - ZAR X

We’ve secured investment… Shareholders have approved it, except for the PIC… Etienne Nel, CEO - ZAR X