Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) suspends ZAR X license
-
Financial authorities have suspended the licence of the ZAR X exchange
-
It now has three months in which to get its house in order
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has suspended the exchange licence of alternative trading platform ZAR X due to its nonfulfillment of liquidity and capital adequacy requirements.
The suspension took effect at 4:00 PM on Friday.
ZAR X is partly owned by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana and ZAR X cofounder and CEO, Etienne Nel.
We have tried to resolve the issue with ZAR X for some time… We’ve given them plenty of opportunity… We value that we have more than one exchange… but it has to be done while demonstrating a level playing field…Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority
This [suspension] has not come as a surprise [to ZAR X] at all… We’ve instructed them to start engagements with all their stakeholders…Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority
All trades are prefunded. Investors run no balance sheet risk…Etienne Nel, CEO - ZAR X
We’ve secured investment… Shareholders have approved it, except for the PIC…Etienne Nel, CEO - ZAR X
There’s no settlement risk to the investing public… Existing issuers and investors remain unaffected. We’re unable to list new companies… To an extent, it’s business as usual…Etienne Nel, CEO - ZAR X
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/cooldesign/cooldesign1207/cooldesign120700217/14405637-stock-exchange-graph.jpg
More from Business
Takealot founder Kim Reid steps down as CEO
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kim Reid, CEO at Takealot.Read More
Covid-19 is causing a surge in disability claims for mental health conditions
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Myrna Sachs, Head of Health Management Solutions at Alexander Forbes.Read More
'Unrest in Gauteng and KZN is fuelling semigration to Western Cape'
John Maytham interviews Dr Andrew Golding, Chief Executive at Pam Golding Property.Read More
Some South Africans living abroad may lose their citizenship
John Maytham interviews Stefanie De Saude Darbandi, one of South Africa’s foremost immigration law experts.Read More
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much
Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher.Read More
Car dealerships flouting new right-to-repair rules for maintenance plans - R2RSA
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Right to Repair SA's CEO Kate Elliot about the lobby group's investigation into industry non-compliance.Read More
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund
Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show.Read More
New conditions make it likely regulator will finally approve sale of Burger King
The Money Show gets clarity on a breakthrough in the deal from Bakhe Majenge, Chief Legal Counsel at the Competition Commission.Read More
Standard Bank earnings double in 6 months, plans to open branches in PnP stores
Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala about the Group's 1H21 results and South Africa's economic recovery.Read More