Nedbank helps entrepreneurs get back up with #HandsUpForSmallBusiness campaign
- Nedbank has replaced its annual Business Ignite programme with a new-look campaign to help SMME's recover and rebuild this year
- The #HandsUpForSmallBusiness campaign was created in a bid to assist small business owners following the recent looting and unrest
- Nedbank exec Alan Shannon says the new campaign will have a broader impact and more beneficiaries
- Entrepreneurs can enter the #HandsUpForSmallBusiness campaign here for a chance to receive one of 20 business packages valued at R165 000 each
If you need help rebuilding your small business, Nedbank and CapeTalk are looking for you.
Nedbank has reimagined its long-running Nedbank Business Ignite sponsorship to help SMME's recover from the impact of Covid-19 restrictions and the recent looting and unrest.
The repositioned campaign is called Hands Up for Small Business and is open to entrepreneurs from Gauteng, the Western Cape, and KwaZulu Natal.
Nedbank executive Alan Shannon says the new campaign allows the small business community to share its stories and open up about the challenges facing SMMEs during this time.
According to Shannon, the campaign will also have a wider reach
RELATED: Nedbank Hands Up For Small Business to help South Africa's hard-hit companies
A total of 20 businesses will each walk away with a business package valued at R165 000.
The package includes a cash injection of R30,000; radio airtime worth R100,000, social media exposure worth R10,000; a digital toolkit worth R10,000; and gap analysis from business growth expert Matsi Modise of Furaha Holdings to the value of R15,000.
Businesses are invited to enter the Nedbank Hands Up for Small Business campaign here. Submissions close on Friday 3 September 2021.
You can catch the campaign in action on CapeTalk's Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto between 6am and 9am.
We've made a few changes to the campaign, most notably is that we've expanded the campaign to KZN just given the dire effects that a lot of small businesses there have had to experience.Alan Shannon, Nedbank Executive for Small Business and Professional Banking
We've changed the nature of the campaign from one that was essentially a competition that was going to have three winners to one that is really trying to get the small business community to talk to us and tell us their stories of the challenges and experiences that they've had and how they've overcome them.Alan Shannon, Nedbank Executive for Small Business and Professional Banking
This competition is a bit of a pivot from a competition we initially launched just over a month ago.Alan Shannon, Nedbank Executive for Small Business and Professional Banking
At the time we were launching Nedbank Business Ignite and it happened to be on the very same day that all types of crazy was taking place in KZN and Gauteng and the Western Cape was being plagued with its own challenges with respect to the taxi violence that was playing out.Alan Shannon, Nedbank Executive for Small Business and Professional Banking
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_89828765_smiling-african-entrepreneurs-standing-at-the-counter-of-their-bakery.html?term=black%2Bsmall%2Bbusiness&vti=lyiiverva8isntbch3-1-1
More from Business
Unemployment rate rises to record 34.4%
The number of jobless people rose by 584 000 (to 7.8 million) compared to Q1/2021.Read More
Shoprite reveals cashless Checkers store - not a till, or cashier in sight
Lester Kiewit interviews Vuka Chonco (Food and Allied Workers Union) and Dr Morné Mostert (Institute for Futures Research, SU).Read More
Duracell batteries outperform, but others offer more bang for buck – test
Refilwe Moloto interviews MyBroadbank Editor-at-Large Jan Vermeulen.Read More
Takealot founder Kim Reid steps down as CEO
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kim Reid, CEO at Takealot.Read More
Covid-19 is causing a surge in disability claims for mental health conditions
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Myrna Sachs, Head of Health Management Solutions at Alexander Forbes.Read More
Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) suspends ZAR X license
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana and ZAR X cofounder and CEO, Etienne Nel.Read More
'Unrest in Gauteng and KZN is fuelling semigration to Western Cape'
John Maytham interviews Dr Andrew Golding, Chief Executive at Pam Golding Property.Read More
Some South Africans living abroad may lose their citizenship
John Maytham interviews Stefanie De Saude Darbandi, one of South Africa’s foremost immigration law experts.Read More
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much
Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher.Read More