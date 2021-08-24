Nedbank helps entrepreneurs get back up with #HandsUpForSmallBusiness campaign





Nedbank has replaced its annual Business Ignite programme with a new-look campaign to help SMME's recover and rebuild this year

The #HandsUpForSmallBusiness campaign was created in a bid to assist small business owners following the recent looting and unrest

Nedbank exec Alan Shannon says the new campaign will have a broader impact and more beneficiaries

Entrepreneurs can enter the #HandsUpForSmallBusiness campaign here for a chance to receive one of 20 business packages valued at R165 000 each

If you need help rebuilding your small business, Nedbank and CapeTalk are looking for you.

Nedbank has reimagined its long-running Nedbank Business Ignite sponsorship to help SMME's recover from the impact of Covid-19 restrictions and the recent looting and unrest.

The repositioned campaign is called Hands Up for Small Business and is open to entrepreneurs from Gauteng, the Western Cape, and KwaZulu Natal.

Nedbank executive Alan Shannon says the new campaign allows the small business community to share its stories and open up about the challenges facing SMMEs during this time.

According to Shannon, the campaign will also have a wider reach

A total of 20 businesses will each walk away with a business package valued at R165 000.

The package includes a cash injection of R30,000; radio airtime worth R100,000, social media exposure worth R10,000; a digital toolkit worth R10,000; and gap analysis from business growth expert Matsi Modise of Furaha Holdings to the value of R15,000.

Businesses are invited to enter the Nedbank Hands Up for Small Business campaign here. Submissions close on Friday 3 September 2021.

You can catch the campaign in action on CapeTalk's Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto between 6am and 9am.

We've made a few changes to the campaign, most notably is that we've expanded the campaign to KZN just given the dire effects that a lot of small businesses there have had to experience. Alan Shannon, Nedbank Executive for Small Business and Professional Banking

We've changed the nature of the campaign from one that was essentially a competition that was going to have three winners to one that is really trying to get the small business community to talk to us and tell us their stories of the challenges and experiences that they've had and how they've overcome them. Alan Shannon, Nedbank Executive for Small Business and Professional Banking

This competition is a bit of a pivot from a competition we initially launched just over a month ago. Alan Shannon, Nedbank Executive for Small Business and Professional Banking