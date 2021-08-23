Covid-19 is causing a surge in disability claims for mental health conditions





© belchonock/123rf.com

Covid-19 has increased the number of claims for mental health issues.

Six out of 10 companies in South Africa have experienced an increase in disability claims due to mental health issues, according to Alexander Forbes Health Management Solutions.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Myrna Sachs, Head of Health Management Solutions at Alexander Forbes (scroll up to listen).

It is going to cause a lot more issues going forward… people are feeling isolated… high levels of grief… Mental health… the pandemic has brought it to the fore… Myrna Sachs, Head of Health Management Solutions - Alexander Forbes

People don’t take sick leave anymore… People are taking longer to get better… Absenteeism… could cost a company up to 7.5% of its salary bill… Myrna Sachs, Head of Health Management Solutions - Alexander Forbes