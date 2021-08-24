IEC to verify candidate nomination lists after submission deadline passes





The deadline for political parties to submit their election candidate lists has passed

The IEC will now proceed to review all submitted documentation to check for non-compliance issues

IEC Western Cape head Michael Hendrickse says officials will check for any candidates appearing on multiple party lists

The final list of candidates is due to be published on 7 September 2021

Picture: Cindy Archillies/Eyewitness News

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is preparing to verify all candidate submissions received from political parties and independent candidates intending to contest the local government elections.

Political parties and independents had until 9pm on Monday 23 August to submit their payments and nominations.

The deadline was initially set for 5pm, but the commission pushed it back to 9pm to give parties more time.

Local government elections are currently set down for Wednesday 27 October but the IEC has approached the Constitutional Court to postpone them to early next year.

Western Cape IEC provincial head Michael Hendrickse says the commission has received candidate submissions online as well as via designated local IEC offices.

He says the IEC will spend the next few days notifying political parties and independents about non-compliance issues.

Hendrickse says IEC officials will have to ensure that the submissions meet all legal requirements.

The Electoral Commission will have until Tuesday 31 August to notify parties of any candidates appearing on multiple party lists, he adds.

Once everything has been verified, a final list of candidates will be published on Tuesday 7 September.

The commission had to look at the situation and the political parties and the fact that there has generally been a bit of flux around these elections... We cannot move the closing date but what we did was to move the closing time. Michael Hendrickse, Western Cape Electoral Officer - IEC

We need to have the candidates finalised so that we can start printing ballot papers. We print over 60 million ballot papers around the country. It's a big logistic job, so we work on a timeline. Michael Hendrickse, Western Cape Electoral Officer - IEC