Duracell batteries outperform, but others offer more bang for buck – test
-
Duracell Optimum batteries outperform other alkaline batteries, but only if you don’t take their price into consideration
-
Verbatim Premium batteries have the best value-for-money
RELATED: Duracell Optimum batteries tested, with interesting results - MyBroadband
How should you choose batteries? By price? Do you believe the ads, and that the Duracell bunny is telling the truth?
The folks at MyBroadband put the bunny and its competitors to the test, with interesting findings.
In a nutshell; Duracell Optimum batteries outperform other alkaline batteries, but they do so at a cost of R24.50 per battery compared to R7.50 to R19.75 for other batteries.
MyBroadband calculated the price per watt-hour for each brand and found that Verbatim Premium offered the best value-for-money.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed MyBroadband Editor-at-Large Jan Vermeulen to discuss the findings after putting common batteries to the test, and to see whether Duracell lives up to its longer life boast (scroll up to listen).
We simulate a normal household device such a remote control. A small amount of current… We also do a fast drain… The Optimum battery promise is that it optimises between those two things – it either gives you more power when you need it or more time when you need it…Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband
We then take the price into account… Where do you get your best bang for buck…?Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_141402709_berlin-germany-circa-may-2018-aa-batteries-of-many-different-brands-including-gp-duracell-energizer-.html?vti=n0cgtgeesftbunedzl-1-25
