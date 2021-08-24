Hill-Lewis wants to change perception that DA-run Cape Town is uncaring





DA MP Geordin Hill-Lewis. Picture: Parliament.

Mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis says he is determined to change the perception that the DA-led City of Cape Town does not care for its residents, especially the poor.

Hill-Lewis will replace incumbent Dan Plato as the new mayor of Cape Town if the DA retains the metro in the upcoming local government elections.

"It's certainly a priority for me to change that perception that this is an uncaring government", he tells CapeTalk.

Hill-Lewis has served as the party's finance spokesperson and a member of Parliament (MP) for the past decade.

He says he wants his election campaign to focus on introducing himself to Capetonians because he is not a household name.

His vision for the City is to help lift Capetonians out of poverty and into lives of dignity through better service delivery.

"Everything starts with better local services and I will be extremely passionate about ensuring that we improve our basic service delivery to every community in Cape Town", he adds.

Hill-Lewis says his main priority will be improving the provision of basic services such as fresh water, electricity, sewerage and sanitation in impoverished areas as well as investing in infrastructure to keep up with population growth in Cape Town.

I don't think I'm that well known yet but I really look forward to getting to know Capetonians over the coming months and hopefully years, if they put their faith in me and elect me to the position of mayor. Geordin Hill-Lewis, DA MP and mayoral candidate

The first concern that many people raised with me is that, "Well, you're not really a household name" and I considered that carefully and for a really long time and thought it was worth doing anyway. Geordin Hill-Lewis, DA MP and mayoral candidate

The purpose of the campaign is going to be to introduce myself to Capetonians and talk about my message. I'll visit every community, and walk side-by-side with them and we'll get to know each other. Geordin Hill-Lewis, DA MP and mayoral candidate