Taliban surrounds National Resistance Front of Afghanistan – start of civil war?





The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF) controls parts of Afghanistan, notably the Panjshir valley

The NRF in Panjshir is under siege by the Taliban but says it has thousands of rebels ready to fight

© tommaso79/123rf.com

An anti-Taliban resistance movement claims it has “thousands” of people ready to fight.

The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF) wants to peacefully negotiate with the Taliban, however, should negotiations fail it would not “accept any sort of aggression”

The Taliban claims to have totally surrounded the NRF’s stronghold in Panjshir valley, putting them under siege.

The NRF wants to oust the Taliban in order to form a decentralised government in which various ethnic groups share power.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).

This is a group that has some real resonance and bite in some parts of Afghanistan… We’re not talking about some piddly little group… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

They are currently surrounded by the Taliban… in the Panjshir valley. This is where the group resisted the Taliban in the 1990s and the Soviets in the 1970s and 1980s… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent