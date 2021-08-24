Shoprite reveals cashless Checkers store - not a till, or cashier in sight
Shoprite is trialling a Checkers store without any tills or cashiers
The technology will lead to job losses, warns the Food and Allied Workers Union
Should we have fought for the jobs of typewriter repairmen back in 1984, asks Morné Mostert of the Institute for Futures Research (Stellenbosch University)
Last week, Shoprite Group announced it is testing a cashier-less, cashless store.
It calls the concept store “Checkers Rush” – it has no queues or checkouts.
Checkers Rush watches what you remove from the shelf and deducts the money as you walk out.
Is the start of a jobs apocalypse?
Perhaps not.
According to findings by McKinsey, accelerated adoption of digital tech could triple South Africa’s productivity growth, resulting in a net gain of 1.2 million jobs by 2030.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Food and Allied Workers Union Provincial Secretary Vuka Chonco and Dr Morné Mostert, Director at the Institute for Futures Research at Stellenbosch University (scroll up to listen).
We don’t see a necessity for a technology that is designed to subject the country to more poverty… It’s not helping… We have a responsibility to create jobs. If you invent these technologies, you’re subjecting people to unemployment…Vuka Chonco, Provincial Secretary - Food and Allied Workers Union
If you retrench workers, you limit spending on goods and services… In the long run, it won’t work… Those who are initiating this technology… They will submit them to unemployment… Cashiers, they’re women! …Vuka Chonco, Provincial Secretary - Food and Allied Workers Union
In the short term, the disruption is undeniable… Let’s say it's 1984, and we’re fighting for the job of a typewriter repairman… You have to give people the opportunity for reskilling…Dr Morné Mostert, Institute for Futures Research - Stellenbosch University
We didn’t hear the unions complimenting Shoprite on the introduction of the Sixty60 app… In net terms, in the longer term, the benefits are undeniable, despite the obvious short-term disruption.Dr Morné Mostert, Institute for Futures Research - Stellenbosch University
We are weary of a technological initiative that is designed for us to be unemployed…Vuka Chonco, Provincial Secretary - Food and Allied Workers Union
They [delivery people] are generally not South Africans… We are excluding South Africans all the time…Caller
Why would a company use a machine rather than a human? And why would you use a human rather than a machine? … We should not subject humans to things they shouldn’t do… You cannot expect businesses to compensate… for low skills levels…Dr Morné Mostert, Institute for Futures Research - Stellenbosch University
Let us imagine that the workers have their pension funds invested with Shoprite. Would you rather compromise the quality of those pensions by paying for work that is meaningless, and not expressive of the potential a human being should have?Dr Morné Mostert, Institute for Futures Research - Stellenbosch University
The business can only thrive in as far as the consumer goes along with it… A blind following of technology is just as silly as a blind abandonment of it.Dr Morné Mostert, Institute for Futures Research - Stellenbosch University
The fact that the tech is there, and that other countries are using it… The responsibility our country has is the other way around…Vuka Chonco, Provincial Secretary - Food and Allied Workers Union
