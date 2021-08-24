Unemployment rate rises to record 34.4%
The unemployment rate has increased to 34.4% in the second quarter of 2021 from 32.6% in the first quarter, Stats SA said on Tuesday.
It’s the highest unemployment rate since the Quarterly Labour Force Survey started in 2008.
The number of unemployed people rose by 584 000 (to 7.8 million) compared to Q1/2021.
This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.
[Thread]— Stats SA (@StatsSA) August 24, 2021
South Africa’s #unemployment rate increased by 1,8 percentage points to 34,4% in Q2:2021 compared to Q1:2021.#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/Qep4WXn9OY
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_43050034_homeless-teenage-boy-begging-for-money-on-the-street.html
More from Business
Shoprite reveals cashless Checkers store - not a till, or cashier in sight
Lester Kiewit interviews Vuka Chonco (Food and Allied Workers Union) and Dr Morné Mostert (Institute for Futures Research, SU).Read More
Nedbank helps entrepreneurs get back up with #HandsUpForSmallBusiness campaign
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Nedbank executive Alan Shannon about Nedbank's new #HandsUpForSmallBusiness campaign.Read More
Duracell batteries outperform, but others offer more bang for buck – test
Refilwe Moloto interviews MyBroadbank Editor-at-Large Jan Vermeulen.Read More
Takealot founder Kim Reid steps down as CEO
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kim Reid, CEO at Takealot.Read More
Covid-19 is causing a surge in disability claims for mental health conditions
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Myrna Sachs, Head of Health Management Solutions at Alexander Forbes.Read More
Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) suspends ZAR X license
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana and ZAR X cofounder and CEO, Etienne Nel.Read More
'Unrest in Gauteng and KZN is fuelling semigration to Western Cape'
John Maytham interviews Dr Andrew Golding, Chief Executive at Pam Golding Property.Read More
Some South Africans living abroad may lose their citizenship
John Maytham interviews Stefanie De Saude Darbandi, one of South Africa’s foremost immigration law experts.Read More
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much
Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher.Read More