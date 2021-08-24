Unemployment rate rises to record 34.4%





The unemployment rate has increased to 34.4% in the second quarter of 2021 from 32.6% in the first quarter, Stats SA said on Tuesday.

It’s the highest unemployment rate since the Quarterly Labour Force Survey started in 2008.

South Africa's unemployment rate is the stuff of nightmares. © highwaystarz/123rf.com

The number of unemployed people rose by 584 000 (to 7.8 million) compared to Q1/2021.

This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.