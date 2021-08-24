Keen to grow your retirement savings? Momentum investment guru shares top tips





Most South Africans simply aren't saving enough for a financially secure retirement, Momentum Corporate's Chris Cook shares expert advice on how to save for an adequate retirement nest egg, he says the key to investing your money optimally is balancing risk and return.

Experts advise that you should aim for a retirement income of 75% of your final salary just before you retire.

This is known as the retirement income replacement ratio.

While 75% is the generally accepted target, many fund members are still way off that target.

Momentum Corporate's Chris Cook shares expert advice on how to save and invest optimally for the future:

Save enough

You should save at least 15% of your gross income from the age of 30 to 65 to get a 75% income replacement ratio.

Earn a decent return

When investing, Cooke says it's important to target inflation-beating investment growth that's typically 3% to 5% higher than inflation

Preserve your savings

Do not cash in your retirement savings when you change jobs, warns Cooke.

Consider smoothed bonus funds

If you want a safe investment with protection from market volatility, opt for smooth bonus portfolios.

Cooke explains that members prefer to invest in smooth bonus investment portfolios because they provide guaranteed capital protection and investment returns.

