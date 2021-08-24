Lawyers for Black Sash welcome perjury charges facing Bathabile Dlamini
- Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini will be prosecuted for perjury
- A summons has been issued for Dlamini to appear in the Johannesburg Regional Court next month
- Dlamini was found to have possibly lied under oath regarding the 2017 Sassa grant payments crisis
- Lawyers for Black Sash have welcomed the charges - three years on
The Black Sash Trust and the Centre for Applied Legal Studies (CALS) have welcomed the decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions in Gauteng to prosecute former Minister Bathabile Dlamini for perjury.
It's alleged that Dlamini gave false evidence during a Constitutional Court inquiry instituted in 2018 to look into the social grants payments saga from the year before.
CALS represented the civil rights group Black Sash during the court action against the former minister of social development which ruled that she was personally liable for her role in the social grants crisis.
RELATED: Bathabile Dlamini finally pays R650 000 ordered by court after years of stalling
According to CALS attorney Ariella Scher, Dlamini has been summoned to appear in the Johannesburg Regional Court on September 21.
Scher says it's unclear why it took three years for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to decide on pursuing charges.
"Whatever the reason, it has taken them three years but the summons has been issued for the 21st of September."
We're very excited that the DPP has finally taken this decision. We have been following up since the Constitutional Court handed down the judgment in 2018.Ariella Scher, Head of Programme for Business and Human Rights - Centre for Applied Legal Studies
We were starting to wonder why it was taking so long to do the investigation, but we got confirmation last week that the prosecution is going ahead and that summons has been issued.Ariella Scher, Head of Programme for Business and Human Rights - Centre for Applied Legal Studies
The factual evidence is actually contained in the report of former judge president Ngoepe and when the Constitutional Court looked at what judge Ngoepe said that there did seem to have been perjury on the part of the former minister.Ariella Scher, Head of Programme for Business and Human Rights - Centre for Applied Legal Studies
Source : Christa Eybers/EWN
