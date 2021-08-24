Streaming issues? Report here
South Africans, give us money to help pay his legal fees – Jacob Zuma Foundation

24 August 2021 1:09 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Mzwanele Manyi
Jacob Zuma Foundation
Mandy Wiener
midday report

Mandy Wiener interviews Jacob Zuma Foundation Spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi.

  • The Jacob Zuma Foundation is soliciting donations from South Africans to pay for the corruption accused former president’s upcoming trial

  • Zuma is not rich, in fact, he is swimming in debt, says Manyi

Former President Jacob Zuma's private home in Nkandla, built at a cost of R246 million. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

The Jacob Zuma Foundation is asking for donations to help pay his legal fees.

The former President is due to stand trial for corruption, along with French arms dealer Thales.

The High Court ruled that Zuma must reimburse the state more than R16 million for his legal fees.

Zuma appealed the personal cost order, but the Supreme Court of Appeal rejected him.

“We humbly request for donations support to help cover the legal fees of our patron,” said the Foundation on Twitter, also providing a Capitec Bank account for donations.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Jacob Zuma Foundation Spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi (scroll up to listen – skip to 7:21).

… Not just South Africans. Anybody anywhere in the world who can assist…

Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson - Jacob Zuma Foundation

President Zuma… is just a pensioner living on a government salary… The kinds of legal bills President Jacob Zuma is dealing with are just too much! … He is swimming in debt.

Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson - Jacob Zuma Foundation



