South Africans, give us money to help pay his legal fees – Jacob Zuma Foundation





The Jacob Zuma Foundation is soliciting donations from South Africans to pay for the corruption accused former president’s upcoming trial

Zuma is not rich, in fact, he is swimming in debt, says Manyi

Former President Jacob Zuma's private home in Nkandla, built at a cost of R246 million. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

The Jacob Zuma Foundation is asking for donations to help pay his legal fees.

The former President is due to stand trial for corruption, along with French arms dealer Thales.

The High Court ruled that Zuma must reimburse the state more than R16 million for his legal fees.

Zuma appealed the personal cost order, but the Supreme Court of Appeal rejected him.

“We humbly request for donations support to help cover the legal fees of our patron,” said the Foundation on Twitter, also providing a Capitec Bank account for donations.

Dear People of South Africa and the world.

Please lend a helping hand. pic.twitter.com/3pbLL6iccL — JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) August 24, 2021

Mandy Wiener interviewed Jacob Zuma Foundation Spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi (scroll up to listen – skip to 7:21).

… Not just South Africans. Anybody anywhere in the world who can assist… Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson - Jacob Zuma Foundation