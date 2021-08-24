Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)!





Reinhardt Hamman won a gold medal for South Africa in Javelin at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro

He also won gold at the 2013 and 2015 IPC World Championships

He came out of retirement in 2013 following a four year break from the sport

After nearly giving up on his dream to compete at the Paralympic Games, South African javelin thrower Reinhardt Hamman is determined to win his second gold medal on the biggest stage of them all.

Hamman competes mainly in category F38 throwing events.

He was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age five, and took up athletics at the age of 13 while attending Vista Nova Primary School in Rondebosch.

In 2009 he quit the sport following the disappointment of failing to qualify for the 2008 Paralympic Games in Beijing.

But following a four year hiatus, he returned to competition in 2013 and immediately showed why he is one of the world's best, winning javelin gold at the IPC World Championship in Lyon, followed by another gold in Doha in 2015.

in 2016, he did it again on the biggest stage of them all, winning gold at the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Hamman says this year's games are lot different to the experience he had in Rio de Janeiro five years ago.

The experience is pretty much night and day compared to Rio. Of course it's a big disappointment for us not being able to explore Tokyo. Reinhardt Hamman - SA Paralympic athlete

I can understand the pressures that the Olympic team faced here in Tokyo, with it being so humid and hot....It's heat that I've never experienced in my life before....It felt like my skin was being cooked. Reinhardt Hamman - SA Paralympic athlete

We as Paralympic athletes, and athletes with disabilities will always rise above. Irrespective of what is thrown at us, whether it be a lack of funding, or a pandemic. Reinhardt Hamman - SA Paralympic athlete

