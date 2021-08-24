US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan
The United States spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan, according to the Watson Institute of International and Public Affairs at Brown University.
That is about 100 times Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP.
