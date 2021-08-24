Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers





Mozambique’s largest corruption trial ever began this week.

It is literally being held in a marquee tent on the grounds of a Maputo prison because no courtroom can accommodate the sheer number of audience members and participants.

About $2 billion – 12% of Mozambique’s GDP – is unaccounted for.

Image: © Sezer özger/123rf.com

They’re all charged with the loss of $2 billion worth of funds from Swiss and Russian lenders. These funds were taken without permission from Parliament to build a fishing industry and to survey the maritime waters of Mozambique to stop fish from being stolen. JJ Cornish, Africa correspondent