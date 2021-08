Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers

Mozambique’s largest corruption trial ever began this week.

It is literally being held in a marquee tent on the grounds of a Maputo prison because no courtroom can accommodate the sheer number of audience members and participants.

About $2 billion – 12% of Mozambique’s GDP – is unaccounted for.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Africa correspondent JJ Cornish

Image: © Sezer özger/123rf.com

They’re all charged with the loss of $2 billion worth of funds from Swiss and Russian lenders. These funds were taken without permission from Parliament to build a fishing industry and to survey the maritime waters of Mozambique to stop fish from being stolen. JJ Cornish, Africa correspondent

The IMF has suspended funding to Mozambique… The former finance minister was arrested in South Africa in December 2018… JJ Cornish, Africa correspondent