Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers
Mozambique’s largest corruption trial ever began this week.
It is literally being held in a marquee tent on the grounds of a Maputo prison because no courtroom can accommodate the sheer number of audience members and participants.
About $2 billion – 12% of Mozambique’s GDP – is unaccounted for.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Africa correspondent JJ Cornish (scroll up to listen).
They’re all charged with the loss of $2 billion worth of funds from Swiss and Russian lenders. These funds were taken without permission from Parliament to build a fishing industry and to survey the maritime waters of Mozambique to stop fish from being stolen.JJ Cornish, Africa correspondent
The IMF has suspended funding to Mozambique… The former finance minister was arrested in South Africa in December 2018…JJ Cornish, Africa correspondent
