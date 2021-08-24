The Grief Handbook: A guide to overcoming the trauma in your life
- Bridget McNulty lost her mother suddenly in 2019, and couldn't find any material or practical advice on how to deal with the trauma
- She decided to write a journal about the grief that she was experiencing
- The Grief Handbook is available in most major bookstores and online
Grief is an emotion that each and every person will experience at some point in their life.
Without exception, all of us will lose someone we love.
We’re being reminded of that fact every day in current circumstances, with many families facing multiple losses in a short space of time.
It is something that we will all have in common, one day, yet at the same time, it is something uniquely personal that is processed and experienced differently by every individual.
Author Bridget McNulty's written a book about her experience of losing a loved one, and the grieving process that followed.
It's called The Grief Handbook: A guide through the worst days of your life, and puts the the reader a path to exploring the mixed emotions of grief at their own pace, helping to ease the pain of heartbreak.
I didn't want to be told how I felt. I remember going into a bookstore, and all the books had too many words. I wanted space to be able to explore how I was feeling and process it.Bridget McNulty - Author of The Grief Handbook
The Grief Handbook is little reflections of my own experience and what I felt helpful.Bridget McNulty - Author of The Grief Handbook
I've gathered quotes and ideas from all kinds of very smart people, and also expert opinion on weightier matters, and it's interspersed with activities like colouring in, because mindfulness is very good when you're grieving.Bridget McNulty - Author of The Grief Handbook
It becomes this strange pressure on the person who's grieving, to put on a happy face to make everyone else feel comfortable. That's just heartbreaking.Bridget McNulty - Author of The Grief Handbook
I don't think we have a proper concept of how hard grief is. It completely threw me as to how difficult it was.Bridget McNulty - Author of The Grief Handbook
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
