SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial

Best of CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Health: Belhaven Harm Reduction Centre focuses
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Melloh .
Prof Monique Marks
Today at 05:10
US opposing extraditing former finance minister to Mozambique
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Peter Fabricius - Foreign affairs journalist at ...
Today at 06:10
JSC votes for Hlophe impeachment
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zikhona Ndlebe - Research and Advocacy Officer at Judges Matter Organisation
Today at 06:25
Long Market set up to assist entrepreneurs get back on feet
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kaylah van der Merwe - Leasing assistant at Spear REIT Ltd
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday : The Gen Z C suite
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
South Africa's unemployment situation worsens again
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Malerato Mosiane - Chief director for labour at Stats SA
Today at 07:20
Rebasing SA's GDP
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Azar Jammine - Director and Chief Economist at Ecomometrix
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Delivery service company takes on Take-A-Lot
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Georgina Crouth - Journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 08:21
Covid survivor shares experience to encourage vaccinations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Robin Wainright - Covid-19 survivor
Today at 09:30
More Emirates flights to SA. But what about red lists?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Afzal Parambil - Regional Manager for Southern Africa at Emirates Group
Today at 09:45
B4SA calls for South Africans to become vaccine volunteers
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Simon Strachan - Service Delivery workstream member and doctor at Business for SA (B4SA)
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views from Germany
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cai Nebe
Today at 10:15
The end of the age of ownership? Teljoy talks rent-to-own trends
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonathan Hurvitz - CEO at Teljoy Group
Today at 10:30
Kids MBA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mopho Mutavhatsindi - CEO at Muthelo College
Today at 11:05
The cop who caught the Facebook Rapist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lieutenant Colonel Elmarie Myburg - National criminologist at SAPS
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial

25 August 2021 7:43 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Corruption
Mozambique
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
International Relations
Armando Guebuza
Dianna Games
Manuel Chang
Mozambique corruption
ministerial immunity
tuna bonds scandal

Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games.
© mehaniq/123rf.com

South Africa is to repatriate a former Mozambican finance minister to his home country after he spent more than two years in a jail in Benoni, Gauteng.

Manuel Chang faces charges linked to Mozambique's largest-ever corruption scandal, the so-called "tuna bonds" affair.

RELATED: Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers

The 18 accused in the high-profile trial include the son of former president President Armando Guebuza.

The charges include blackmail, embezzlement and money laundering.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa @ Work.

Games says it's been a very long and complex story which speaks to what we are seeing at home in South Africa.

This is a former minister in the government of Mozambique and he is accused of receiving $17 million in bribes to sign off on $2 billion in secret loans from Credit Suisse and a big Russian bank to the Mozambique government, to buy fishing trawlers and military patrol vessels. This goes back to 2013.

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

The US issued a warrant for his arrest and he was arrested in South Africa, that was in late 2018. He's been in jail here ever since then while South Africa was deciding whether to extradite him to the US as they have requested, or back to Mozambique as they have requested.

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

So we've been in the middle of this, going back and forth. South Africa didn't want to send him back to Mozambique because he had immunity from prosecution as a former minister and hadn't even been charged with anything, whereas the US had charged him and had a corruption case against him.

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

Games says Mozambique brought a High Court order in South Africa to release Chang "because he's been sitting in jail here for such a long time while nobody could make up their minds.

As I say, we face similar issues here with our corruption. Chang is still a senior member of the ruling party in Mozambique; he's a former minister and a well-connected official.

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

There are already people speculating that because he's been in jail in South Africa they haven't formulated a big investigation him and the chances are he'll get off without much difficulty once he gets back to Mozambique, so it's all about the political protection, potentially.

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

For more detail listen to The Money Show's Africa Business Focus (Mozambique discussion at 5:45):




