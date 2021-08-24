SA's new unemployment rate record: 'It's a moral, political and social tragedy'

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:25
Gift of the Givers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman
Today at 06:40
The Chrysalis Academy: teaching life skills to our youth
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lucille Meyer
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Why active citizens pay taxes: Edward Kieswetter
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Edward Kieswetter
Today at 07:20
North West community to continue legal battle to get water and sanitation services fixed
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carel van Heerden - Representative at Kgetlengrivier Concerned Residents (KCR)
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Sustaining our active citizenry: Prof Jonathan Jansen
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jonathan Jansen - Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University.
Today at 08:21
PPE scandal whistleblower shot dead outside home
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Today at 10:05
The History of " Weekend Special"
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melvyn Mathews
Today at 11:05
The Use of Lethal Force by Police in South Africa
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ignacio Cano
Today at 13:35
Car Talk with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
10 Entrepreneurs solving the problem of food waste get the chance of a lifetime Bruce Whitfield interviews the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship SA's Nwabisa Mayema about the Food Waste Innovation Challenge. 24 August 2021 8:35 PM
JZ's appeal for help with legal fees 'speaks to a level of pure desperation' Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the Jacob Zuma Foundation's appeal for donations. 24 August 2021 8:12 PM
The Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation is urging South Africans to speak up about GBV John Maytham speaks to Emily O'Ryan, Project Manager at the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation. 24 August 2021 5:48 PM
View all Local
SA's new unemployment rate record: 'It's a moral, political and social tragedy' Fixing the crisis of unemployment (now at 34,4%): The Money Show interviews economists Dr Thabi Leoka and Peter Worthington (Absa) 24 August 2021 7:14 PM
South Africans, give us money to help pay his legal fees – Jacob Zuma Foundation Mandy Wiener interviews Jacob Zuma Foundation Spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi. 24 August 2021 1:09 PM
Hill-Lewis wants to change perception that DA-run Cape Town is uncaring Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis about his plans for the City of Cape Town. 24 August 2021 9:48 AM
View all Politics
Unemployment rate rises to record 34.4% The number of jobless people rose by 584 000 (to 7.8 million) compared to Q1/2021. 24 August 2021 11:58 AM
Shoprite reveals cashless Checkers store - not a till, or cashier in sight Lester Kiewit interviews Vuka Chonco (Food and Allied Workers Union) and Dr Morné Mostert (Institute for Futures Research, SU). 24 August 2021 11:37 AM
Nedbank helps entrepreneurs get back up with #HandsUpForSmallBusiness campaign Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Nedbank executive Alan Shannon about Nedbank's new #HandsUpForSmallBusiness campaign. 24 August 2021 10:54 AM
View all Business
The Grief Handbook: A guide to overcoming the trauma in your life Pippa Hudson speaks to Bridget McNulty, the author of The Grief Handbook: A guide through the worst days of your life. 24 August 2021 4:36 PM
Duracell batteries outperform, but others offer more bang for buck – test Refilwe Moloto interviews MyBroadbank Editor-at-Large Jan Vermeulen. 24 August 2021 8:49 AM
Covid-19 is causing a surge in disability claims for mental health conditions The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Myrna Sachs, Head of Health Management Solutions at Alexander Forbes. 23 August 2021 6:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
View all Sport
Some Mothers' Sons: Help filmmakers get this powerful short onto a global stage Refilwe Moloto speaks to actor and producer Luntu Masiza about the adaptation of a powerful stage play into a riveting short film. 23 August 2021 7:48 AM
What intimacy coords do and why sexual predators still lurk in SA film industry Safe Sets' Sara Blecher provides insight into the role of intimacy coordinators and the situation in SA, on Weekend Breakfast. 22 August 2021 1:08 PM
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne shares three things to do this weekend in and around the Mother City including a beach clean-up. 21 August 2021 8:08 AM
View all Entertainment
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
Taliban surrounds National Resistance Front of Afghanistan – start of civil war? Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 24 August 2021 9:47 AM
[EXPLAINER] Understanding the face of the Taliban and Afghanistan history Dr Greg Mills the Brenthurst Foundation director analyses the situation in Afghanistan and the role of the Taliban. 19 August 2021 11:40 AM
View all World
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election ISS Researcher Ringisai Chikohomero talks to Mandy Wiener about the peaceful transition of power in Zambia. 16 August 2021 2:26 PM
View all Africa
SA's new unemployment rate record: 'It's a moral, political and social tragedy' Fixing the crisis of unemployment (now at 34,4%): The Money Show interviews economists Dr Thabi Leoka and Peter Worthington (Absa) 24 August 2021 7:14 PM
Shoprite reveals cashless Checkers store - not a till, or cashier in sight Lester Kiewit interviews Vuka Chonco (Food and Allied Workers Union) and Dr Morné Mostert (Institute for Futures Research, SU). 24 August 2021 11:37 AM
'Unrest in Gauteng and KZN is fuelling semigration to Western Cape' John Maytham interviews Dr Andrew Golding, Chief Executive at Pam Golding Property. 23 August 2021 4:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

SA's new unemployment rate record: 'It's a moral, political and social tragedy'

24 August 2021 7:14 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Unemployment
The Money Show
Stats SA
Job creation
Bruce Whitfield
Youth unemployment
Jobs
Absa
Thabi Leoka
Quarterly Labour Force Survey
unemployment rate
Dr Thabi Leoka
Peter Worthington
structural reform

Fixing the crisis of unemployment (now at 34,4%): The Money Show interviews economists Dr Thabi Leoka and Peter Worthington (Absa)
© petertt/123rf.com

South Africa's unemployment numbers have hit another record.

Stats SA says they increased from 32,6% in the first quarter of 2021 to a 34,4% in the 2nd quarter.

RELATED: Unemployment rate rises to record 34.4%

In terms of the expanded definition of unemployment, this puts the rate at 44.4%.

Never before have so many people in South Africa been unemployed. Something's got to give. More than 44% - 12 million of us, that's 120 FNB Stadiums full of people - cannot find work.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Future generations are going to hold us to account for this, warns Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

RELATED: Action needed to shift 'massive number' of SA youth facing lifetime unemployment

He interviews independent economist Dr Thabi Leoka and Absa Senior Economist Peter Worthington.

The numbers have been terrible for a while; they're getting worse. It is a moral and political and social tragedy, really.

Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa

Worthington emphasizes the fact that the country's unemployment problem had been getting worse even before Covid-19, which only served to exacerbate the situation.

There needs to be a set of broad interventions to really get the growth rates up because South Africa has what we would call a fairly low elasticity of employment with respect to growth.... a 1% increase in GDP per annum doesn't really generate very many jobs...

Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa

In general in South Africa, we're really only seen the economy start to generate jobs in a substantial fashion when growth starts to approach 3%.

Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa

So all the structural reforms that are on the to-do list... those all are necessary to get our growth rate up and start generating jobs...

Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa

Worthington outlines some "very targeted" structural reforms that would have a strong impact.

These include educational reforms and a well-funded and well-run employment matching service to counter what is the high cost of job hunting for the majority of South Africans.

Economist Dr Thabi Leoka shares his dismay at the level of youth unemployment.

If you had to move those people between the ages of 15 and 34 ten years up... the youth that are supposed to occupy positions of leadership... and they don't have the foundation to do so...

Dr Thabi Leoka, Economist

We had the example a few weeks ago of what this ticking time bomb looks like and if we don't react to these numbers we'll see more and more riots and social unrest as a result of unemployment... and poverty levels that are increasing.

Dr Thabi Leoka, Economist

Hear more about the interventions suggested by the two economists in the audio clips below:




24 August 2021 7:14 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Unemployment
The Money Show
Stats SA
Job creation
Bruce Whitfield
Youth unemployment
Jobs
Absa
Thabi Leoka
Quarterly Labour Force Survey
unemployment rate
Dr Thabi Leoka
Peter Worthington
structural reform

More from Business

10 Entrepreneurs solving the problem of food waste get the chance of a lifetime

24 August 2021 8:35 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship SA's Nwabisa Mayema about the Food Waste Innovation Challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JZ's appeal for help with legal fees 'speaks to a level of pure desperation'

24 August 2021 8:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the Jacob Zuma Foundation's appeal for donations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unemployment rate rises to record 34.4%

24 August 2021 11:58 AM

The number of jobless people rose by 584 000 (to 7.8 million) compared to Q1/2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shoprite reveals cashless Checkers store - not a till, or cashier in sight

24 August 2021 11:37 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Vuka Chonco (Food and Allied Workers Union) and Dr Morné Mostert (Institute for Futures Research, SU).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nedbank helps entrepreneurs get back up with #HandsUpForSmallBusiness campaign

24 August 2021 10:54 AM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Nedbank executive Alan Shannon about Nedbank's new #HandsUpForSmallBusiness campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Duracell batteries outperform, but others offer more bang for buck – test

24 August 2021 8:49 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews MyBroadbank Editor-at-Large Jan Vermeulen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Takealot founder Kim Reid steps down as CEO

23 August 2021 7:33 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kim Reid, CEO at Takealot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 is causing a surge in disability claims for mental health conditions

23 August 2021 6:53 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Myrna Sachs, Head of Health Management Solutions at Alexander Forbes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) suspends ZAR X license

23 August 2021 6:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana and ZAR X cofounder and CEO, Etienne Nel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Unrest in Gauteng and KZN is fuelling semigration to Western Cape'

23 August 2021 4:18 PM

John Maytham interviews Dr Andrew Golding, Chief Executive at Pam Golding Property.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

JZ's appeal for help with legal fees 'speaks to a level of pure desperation'

24 August 2021 8:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the Jacob Zuma Foundation's appeal for donations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africans, give us money to help pay his legal fees – Jacob Zuma Foundation

24 August 2021 1:09 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Jacob Zuma Foundation Spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hill-Lewis wants to change perception that DA-run Cape Town is uncaring

24 August 2021 9:48 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis about his plans for the City of Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA picks Geordin Hill-Lewis as CT mayoral candidate to take over from Dan Plato

23 August 2021 2:44 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News journalist Babalo Ndenze about the DA's official mayoral candidates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brett Herron details his vision for Cape Town as Good Party's mayoral candidate

23 August 2021 11:37 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Brett Herron who will be running as the Good Party's mayoral candidate for the City of Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's not Zuma's intention to shift blame or implicate Mandela in arms deal'

20 August 2021 2:52 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi about the former president's arms deal trial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC lawyers grilled about going to ConCourt instead of Parly to delay elections

20 August 2021 1:42 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze and former IEC deputy chair Terry Tselane about the ConCourt application to postpone local govt elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

73% of South Africans want jabs, but only 55% of 18 to 24-year-olds - Survey

20 August 2021 11:28 AM

Director of the UJ Centre of Social Change Prof Carin Runciman speaks to Refilwe Moloto about research into vaccine hesitancy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula is wholly unsuitable as Speaker of Parliament - DA

20 August 2021 10:06 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Democratic Alliance spokesperson and MP Siviwe Gwarube.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New conditions make it likely regulator will finally approve sale of Burger King

19 August 2021 8:24 PM

The Money Show gets clarity on a breakthrough in the deal from Bakhe Majenge, Chief Legal Counsel at the Competition Commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Shoprite reveals cashless Checkers store - not a till, or cashier in sight

24 August 2021 11:37 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Vuka Chonco (Food and Allied Workers Union) and Dr Morné Mostert (Institute for Futures Research, SU).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Unrest in Gauteng and KZN is fuelling semigration to Western Cape'

23 August 2021 4:18 PM

John Maytham interviews Dr Andrew Golding, Chief Executive at Pam Golding Property.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some South Africans living abroad may lose their citizenship

23 August 2021 3:40 PM

John Maytham interviews Stefanie De Saude Darbandi, one of South Africa’s foremost immigration law experts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula is wholly unsuitable as Speaker of Parliament - DA

20 August 2021 10:06 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Democratic Alliance spokesperson and MP Siviwe Gwarube.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ethical to set vaccination as requirement for entry into public shared spaces'

19 August 2021 3:45 PM

John Maytham interviews Prof Keymanthri Moodley of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at the University of Stellenbosch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some looters need 'diversion' not jail - National Institute for Crime Prevention

19 August 2021 10:08 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Betzi Pierce, National Operational Manager at the National Institute for Crime Prevention (Nicro).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad

18 August 2021 7:39 PM

The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New Zealand locks down entire country – because one man has Covid

18 August 2021 10:09 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul

17 August 2021 9:14 PM

'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We mistrust the government, so we’re vaccine hesitant – Dr Bridget Farham

17 August 2021 3:56 PM

John Maytham interviews Dr Bridget Farham, Editor of the South African Medical Journal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

IEC to verify candidate nomination lists after submission deadline passes

Local

JZ's appeal for help with legal fees 'speaks to a level of pure desperation'

Business Local Politics

Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers

Africa

EWN Highlights

SA records 369 more COVID fatalities, 10,346 new infections

25 August 2021 6:19 AM

Biden says US will complete Afghan pullout by 31 August

25 August 2021 6:15 AM

High blood pressure doubled globally in 30 years, study shows

25 August 2021 5:31 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA