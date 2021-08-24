JZ's appeal for help with legal fees 'speaks to a level of pure desperation'
The Jacob Zuma Foundation has made a plea for donations towards the former president's legal fees.
It wants South Africans to help fund Zuma's upcoming corruption trial.
JZ is currently serving a 15-month jail term after the Constitutional Court found him guilty of contempt of court for refusing to testify before the Zondo Commission.
Dear People of South Africa and the world.— JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) August 24, 2021
Please lend a helping hand. pic.twitter.com/3pbLL6iccL
"President Zuma… is just a pensioner living on a government salary" asserts Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi.
That's R3 million a year! exclaims Bruce Whitfield.
"To ask people who are in a terrible economic state as a result of his failures as president to fund his case is nothing short of adding insult to injury."
RELATED: South Africans, give us money to help pay his legal fees – Jacob Zuma Foundation
Is Zuma running out of money because of his ongoing Stalingrad legal strategy?
Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan.
It's actually a bit worse for Zuma than that because we know from correspondence that was filed at the Pretoria High Court I think in July, that the State Attorney... has been ordered... to take all necessary legal steps to get back the now R18.2 million in legal fees that Jacob Zuma spent in that Stalingrad strategy of defence over the years.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
Of course we know that... the State Attorney does have the ability to attach the very same pension that you just mentioned in order to recoup those costs. So Jacob Zuma is looking at the very real possibility that according to the court order, the State Attorney is going to embark on a litigation strategy. They're still in the process of determining exactly how they will do so.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
RELATED: Zuma must pay millions in legal costs after his appeal struck of the roll
Maughan points out that Zuma faces a number of financial obstacles, including the order for him to pay the legal costs for his challenge to the state capture report.
That's been estimated at anything between R6 million and R8 million.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
It's not just about him getting the money to mount a successful defence to the corruption case against him.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
Because Zuma falls within the top 1% of income earners, he's not in the category of people who would be eligible for representation by the legal aid office, Maughan says.
On top of that, the networks of benefactors that apparently helped with his legal bills when he still wielded power are no longer in place.
I think this appeal really speaks to a level of pure desperation.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:
More from Business
10 Entrepreneurs solving the problem of food waste get the chance of a lifetime
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship SA's Nwabisa Mayema about the Food Waste Innovation Challenge.Read More
SA's new unemployment rate record: 'It's a moral, political and social tragedy'
Fixing the crisis of unemployment (now at 34,4%): The Money Show interviews economists Dr Thabi Leoka and Peter Worthington (Absa)Read More
Unemployment rate rises to record 34.4%
The number of jobless people rose by 584 000 (to 7.8 million) compared to Q1/2021.Read More
Shoprite reveals cashless Checkers store - not a till, or cashier in sight
Lester Kiewit interviews Vuka Chonco (Food and Allied Workers Union) and Dr Morné Mostert (Institute for Futures Research, SU).Read More
Nedbank helps entrepreneurs get back up with #HandsUpForSmallBusiness campaign
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Nedbank executive Alan Shannon about Nedbank's new #HandsUpForSmallBusiness campaign.Read More
Duracell batteries outperform, but others offer more bang for buck – test
Refilwe Moloto interviews MyBroadbank Editor-at-Large Jan Vermeulen.Read More
Takealot founder Kim Reid steps down as CEO
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kim Reid, CEO at Takealot.Read More
Covid-19 is causing a surge in disability claims for mental health conditions
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Myrna Sachs, Head of Health Management Solutions at Alexander Forbes.Read More
Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) suspends ZAR X license
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana and ZAR X cofounder and CEO, Etienne Nel.Read More
More from Local
10 Entrepreneurs solving the problem of food waste get the chance of a lifetime
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship SA's Nwabisa Mayema about the Food Waste Innovation Challenge.Read More
The Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation is urging South Africans to speak up about GBV
John Maytham speaks to Emily O'Ryan, Project Manager at the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation.Read More
Lawyers for Black Sash welcome perjury charges facing Bathabile Dlamini
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Ariella Scher from the Centre for Applied Legal Studies about the NPA's decision.Read More
South Africans, give us money to help pay his legal fees – Jacob Zuma Foundation
Mandy Wiener interviews Jacob Zuma Foundation Spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi.Read More
IEC to verify candidate nomination lists after submission deadline passes
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the Western Cape head of the IEC, Michael Hendrickse about the election candidate list deadline.Read More
How to help Ladles of Love break Guinness record for longest line of food cans
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto for an update on the organisation's Guinness World Record attempt.Read More
Some South Africans living abroad may lose their citizenship
John Maytham interviews Stefanie De Saude Darbandi, one of South Africa’s foremost immigration law experts.Read More
Nosicelo Mtebeni murder accused to remain behind bars after abandoning bail bid
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Daily Dispatch reporter Sivenathi Gosa about the Nosicelo Mtebeni murder case.Read More
Groote Schuur Hospital board says supporters are 'drowning out' anti-vaxxers
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Dr. Zameer Brey of the Groote Schuur Hospital board.Read More
More from Politics
SA's new unemployment rate record: 'It's a moral, political and social tragedy'
Fixing the crisis of unemployment (now at 34,4%): The Money Show interviews economists Dr Thabi Leoka and Peter Worthington (Absa)Read More
South Africans, give us money to help pay his legal fees – Jacob Zuma Foundation
Mandy Wiener interviews Jacob Zuma Foundation Spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi.Read More
Hill-Lewis wants to change perception that DA-run Cape Town is uncaring
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis about his plans for the City of Cape Town.Read More
DA picks Geordin Hill-Lewis as CT mayoral candidate to take over from Dan Plato
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News journalist Babalo Ndenze about the DA's official mayoral candidates.Read More
Brett Herron details his vision for Cape Town as Good Party's mayoral candidate
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Brett Herron who will be running as the Good Party's mayoral candidate for the City of Cape Town.Read More
'It's not Zuma's intention to shift blame or implicate Mandela in arms deal'
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi about the former president's arms deal trial.Read More
IEC lawyers grilled about going to ConCourt instead of Parly to delay elections
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze and former IEC deputy chair Terry Tselane about the ConCourt application to postpone local govt elections.Read More
73% of South Africans want jabs, but only 55% of 18 to 24-year-olds - Survey
Director of the UJ Centre of Social Change Prof Carin Runciman speaks to Refilwe Moloto about research into vaccine hesitancy.Read More
Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula is wholly unsuitable as Speaker of Parliament - DA
Refilwe Moloto interviews Democratic Alliance spokesperson and MP Siviwe Gwarube.Read More