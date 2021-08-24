JZ's appeal for help with legal fees 'speaks to a level of pure desperation'





Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has made a plea for donations towards the former president's legal fees.

It wants South Africans to help fund Zuma's upcoming corruption trial.

JZ is currently serving a 15-month jail term after the Constitutional Court found him guilty of contempt of court for refusing to testify before the Zondo Commission.

Dear People of South Africa and the world.

"President Zuma… is just a pensioner living on a government salary" asserts Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi.

That's R3 million a year! exclaims Bruce Whitfield.

"To ask people who are in a terrible economic state as a result of his failures as president to fund his case is nothing short of adding insult to injury."

Is Zuma running out of money because of his ongoing Stalingrad legal strategy?

Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

It's actually a bit worse for Zuma than that because we know from correspondence that was filed at the Pretoria High Court I think in July, that the State Attorney... has been ordered... to take all necessary legal steps to get back the now R18.2 million in legal fees that Jacob Zuma spent in that Stalingrad strategy of defence over the years. Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist

Of course we know that... the State Attorney does have the ability to attach the very same pension that you just mentioned in order to recoup those costs. So Jacob Zuma is looking at the very real possibility that according to the court order, the State Attorney is going to embark on a litigation strategy. They're still in the process of determining exactly how they will do so. Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist

Maughan points out that Zuma faces a number of financial obstacles, including the order for him to pay the legal costs for his challenge to the state capture report.

That's been estimated at anything between R6 million and R8 million. Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist

It's not just about him getting the money to mount a successful defence to the corruption case against him. Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist

Because Zuma falls within the top 1% of income earners, he's not in the category of people who would be eligible for representation by the legal aid office, Maughan says.

On top of that, the networks of benefactors that apparently helped with his legal bills when he still wielded power are no longer in place.

I think this appeal really speaks to a level of pure desperation. Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist

